The Coca-Cola Company (KO) Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

James Quincey — Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Tim, and good morning, everyone. I’d like to begin today’s call by reflecting on the past year, including our fourth quarter performance. Then, let’s turn the page and look at the New Year. I’ll provide thoughts on the current environment and how we will continue to manage through near-term volatility. Finally, I will share how we are thinking about the year ahead and why we remain confident about the future. John will then discuss the quarter and our outlook in more detail.

Now, before we dive in, I’d like to address our U.S. income tax dispute with the Internal Revenue Service, including both the case and the opinion that was issued by the U.S. Tax Court in November.

We believe that the Tax Court misinterpreted and misapplied the applicable regulations in its conclusions. We intend to assert our claims on appeal and vigorously defend our position. We’ve consulted with outside advisors and conducted comprehensive analyses. We’ve considered all relevant information, including the unconstitutionality of the IRS’ retroactive imposition of tax liability. Putting this altogether, we believe we will ultimately prevail on appeal.

John will provide insight into the range of risks we see should the case not go in our favor. I also encourage you to refer to Exhibit 99.2 in the Form 8-K we filed this morning for the updated disclosure.

The tax matter is clearly important and we are dedicating ample resources to its resolution, but it is likely to take some time. We remain steadfastly focused on delivering growth in our business and driving long-term value for our stakeholders.

In 2020, we faced significant challenges posed by the global pandemic. Our company proved resilience, moving with agility to adapt our business and accelerate our strategic transformation. Our work isn’t done and I recognize and appreciate the ongoing support, dedication and progress from our people and our system.

Turning to the fourth quarter. We saw improving trends through November, but a resurgence in the virus drove renewed lockdowns in many parts of the world. The rise in restrictions impacted our recovery in many markets, resulting in a modest deceleration in volume in December, which has continued year-to-date with volume currently down mid-single digits.

Speaking generally, trends are still tied to our exposure to away-from-home, coupled with the level of lockdown. But our business has become more durable compared to the spring of 2020, based on the learnings and actions we have taken. Our teams around the world have applied these learnings from the peak of the crisis to better navigate short-term setbacks.

Globally, in the fourth quarter, progress remained mixed; and even within regions, there was ongoing recovery as well as challenges. For example, in Asia Pacific, countries are at different stages. In China, we are indeed emerging stronger, thanks to our strategic actions with Q4 share gains to complement our 2020 share gains in both on and off-premise. Japan drove incremental transactions through their price pack decoupling but soft traffic in vending continued to pressure mix. In India, challenges remain, but at-home trends were strong and we saw signs of recovery in away-from-home channels through the holidays.

EMEA showed resilience despite experiencing varying levels of lockdowns through the quarter, driving a dispersion in results between developed and developing markets. Western Europe was the most affected by the resurgence, while West Africa and Turkey showed positive momentum. In North America, away-from-home volumes were impacted by multiple states restricting bars and banning indoor dining. Sparkling water trends remained robust with the expansion of our AHA and Topo Chico mineral water as well as Simply and fairlife also performing well.

In Latin America, trends were strong early in the quarter, but slowed in December due to restrictions and less stimulus support. Single-serve is recovering as a percent of mix in our business and multi-serve refillables grew at a double-digit pace. Brazil’s results remained strong and Mexico improved sequentially.

In Global Ventures, despite the headwind of renewed U.K. lockdown impacting our Costa retail stores, Express machines performed well. We continued expansion in China, Japan and further into Europe and are testing Express and Proud to Serve platforms, along with the launch of costacoffee.com in the US.

Our Bottling Investment Group further improved operating margin performance and made progress on cooler productivity and SKU rationalization. Almost all markets gained or maintained share with Vietnam achieving its highest ever sparkling share.

From a category perspective, we saw relative outperformance of sparkling in the fourth quarter. Trademark Coke delivered 1% volume growth delivered by as Zero Sugar offerings, which were up 3% for the quarter and 4% for the year.

While our overall market share performance continued to be impacted by channel mix, as our higher share away-from-home business remains pressured, we did gain underlying value share in both at-home and away-from-home channels. We are poised to emerge stronger in both channels, due to our actions to support customers and to ensure seamless execution from a supply chain perspective.

Thinking about 2021, there is no doubt the near-term trajectory of our recovery will still be impacted by the presence of the virus in most markets. It is still early days in the vaccination process, and we’d expect to see further improvements in our business as vaccinations become more widely available over the coming months.

It’s clear that the pace and availability of vaccines will look different around the world and therefore we’ll likely see some level of asynchronous recovery depending both on vaccine distribution and other macroeconomic factors.

Amidst this backdrop, we will ensure that the system remains flexible to adjust to near-term uncertainties, while at the same time continuing to push forward on initiatives we have championed to emerge stronger.

So, let me touch briefly on our progress against several initiatives today and we’ll provide further detail on these as well as other important business drivers at our virtual CAGNY presentation next week.

Our networked organization is coming together and creating impairment through clear decision rights and accountability. We have our overall operating unit and global category teams structures and are already changing the way we work. We’ve established our new platform services organization. Nine hubs are currently being stood up. Our ultimate goal is to scale our resources and capabilities to drive value and growth, including investing in new consumer analytics and digital tools.

As we go through the transformation, we are ensuring we have a diverse and equitable representation across our global workforce.

Our long-term profitable growth will be powered by our optimized brand portfolio. We streamlined our portfolio from 400 to 200 master brands, allowing global category teams to identify the greatest opportunities and allocate investments accordingly. These targeted investments will leverage our leader brands more effectively and convert Challenger and Explorer brands into leaders more quickly and consistently.

Additionally, our portfolio streamlining allows us to focus attention and resources on what we do best, brand building and innovation. This will make room for more consumer-centric products down the road.

Great brand building begins with a deep understanding of our consumer that converts into superior quality products. To enhance our marketing effectiveness, we are building targeted experiential campaigns that are data-driven and occasion-based and always-on.

We are eager to share our upcoming work generated by this new marketing model, including our first [Technical Issues] it invites drinkers to reset and refresh. And Fanta’s new colorful initiative seeks to make [Technical Issue] we are optimizing our marketing spend, focusing on our strongest brands and most compelling opportunities.

We have a global, creative and media agency review underway, which will improve processes, eliminate duplication and drive efficiency to fuel reinvestment in our brands. Our innovation pipeline for 2021 has been shaped and coordinated to scale and impact. Consistent global bets like the new taste and design for Coke Zero Sugar and regional bets across categories like expansion of our Authentic Tea House franchise across Asia.

We are still pursuing intelligent local experimentation like adding functional benefit to some of our local hydration brands, and there’s also innovation that leverages our strength in revenue growth management through packaging initiatives. This includes our first 100% recycled PET bottles in the U.S. for smartwater and DASANI, along with a new 13.2 ounce 100% recycled PET bottle for trademark Coca-Cola. We will also continue to expand Top Chico Hard Seltzer, which is already launched in several cities in Latin America and Europe.

The global pandemic has undoubtedly expedited the shift to a digital world, and we are structuring the organization around this opportunity. We’ve been digitizing the enterprise for several years and have stepped up our evolution into an organization that can skillfully execute marketing, commercial, sales and distribution, both offline and online.

We’re also leveraging existing pockets of excellence in eCommerce around the globe. The myCoke B2B platform continues to add outlets and is expanding to new markets. Our O2O partnerships with multiple food aggregators ensure beverage availability and visibility. Our multiplatform venture Wabi, it connects our system and other consumer products companies to store owners and end consumers through an ecosystem of digital apps. Thanks to our network model, Wabi is now available in 23 cities across five continents. The ecosystem is powerful and has already attracted bottler interest and collaboration in several regions.

Bottler alignment also remains an imperative. Seamless system connectivity helps us maintain local relevance, while benefiting from global scale. We continue to engage with our bottling partners holistically to fuel the network for long-term growth. We are working to lift and shift capabilities. We can focus on being successful today, while also pursuing our ambitions for the future.

And before I turn it over to John, I want to express how proud I am of our support for communities and our sustainability achievements during the year that brought much disruption to the world. We remain grounded by our purpose and our ESG work is embedded in our business and the value we create.

We contributed to COVID-19 relief around the world. We continue to focus on racial equity, including introduction of our Global Social Justice Framework. We’ve made progress against priorities such as World Without Waste, which includes setting a new target to reduce the use of virgin PET in our packaging.

We’re also making progress against our 2030 science-based carbon target, which is a critical milestone to achieving our ambition to be net zero carbon by 2050. We accomplished our goal to empower 5 million women by 2020, creating shared value for these women, their families and communities, while growing our business through their involvement in both retail and distribution businesses, and we won’t stop there. We’ll have more updates in our business on Sustainability Report and World Without Waste Report in the coming months.

To summarize, we are confident that we will successfully navigate through a dynamic market environment in 2021 to deliver against our objectives. We’ll emerge stronger with more consumers, higher share, stronger system economics and greater stakeholder impact. As vaccine distributions continue, we’ll have more visibility into how the global recovery will take shape and given our confidence in the levers we have to manage the business, we are providing an outlook for 2021. Importantly, we are staying true to our commitment to consumer centricity and our Beverages for Life strategy.

We’ve made great progress in equipping the company to win for years to come as we will fulfill our purpose to refresh the world and make a difference.

Now, John will provide more details on our results and our guidance.

John Murphy — Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, James, and good morning, everyone. Today, I’ll go over our fourth quarter performance and touch on the components of our outlook for 2021.

First, let me start with the comment on the tax case that James referred to earlier in the call. As he mentioned, we disagree with the U.S. Tax Court opinion and will vigorously defend our position. In the Form 8-K filed this morning, we provide detail on the process we’ve undergone in arriving at our current position and determining next steps.

Thorough analysis has led us to believe we will ultimately be successful. And while we have recorded a tax reserve of $438 million in consideration of the alternative transfer pricing methodologies that could be applied by the courts in resolving the litigated matters, we have not made any changes to our underlying effective tax rate going forward.

That said, there is no assurance that the courts will ultimately rule in the company’s favor. It is possible that all or some portion of the adjustment proposed by the IRS and affirmed by the Tax Court could be upheld.

To this end, we have estimated approximately $12 billion for the aggregate incremental tax liability for years up to and including 2020, including interest accrued through December 31, 2020. This amount assumes the IRS prevails and applies their methodology and considers any adjustments from previously accrued transition tax payable under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017.

We have also indicated that applying their methodology would increase our underlying effective tax rate by approximately 3.5%. There are many puts and takes that inform the range of incremental liability and potential change in tax rate. I encourage you to refer to the disclosure in the Form 8-K for more in-depth details.

While there is uncertainty associated with the timing and ultimate resolution, we will continue to prioritize investing in the business to drive long-term growth as well as supporting dividend growth for our shareowners. While we strongly believe we will prevail, we are confident we have ample flexibility between our cash generation and balance sheet to manage the range of outcomes outlined in this morning’s disclosure. We will be as transparent as possible throughout this process.

Turning to our performance in the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020. Our Q4 organic revenue decline of 3% showed sequential improvement from the 6% decline in the third quarter and 9% decline for the full year. October and November volumes were down low-single digits and approaching flat year-over-year trends. But as James mentioned, we saw a slowdown in December due to a resurgence in the virus and increased lockdown restrictions in many markets.

The contraction in the comparable gross margin was primarily driven by continued pressure on our channel and package mix between away-from-home and at-home as well as currency headwinds. Additionally, segment mix swung to a headwind in the quarter due to outperformance of our Bottling Investments Group.

Comparable operating margin expanded through ongoing disciplined cost management more than offsetting pressure from the top line. It’s worth noting the decline in SG&A spend this quarter was impacted by timing due to the phasing effect of marketing reduction over the year.

As we’ve previously stated, we have been reintroducing marketing spend in a targeted way, identifying compelling opportunities to invest across countries, categories and brands.

Fourth quarter comparable EPS of $0.47, represents an increase of 6% and full year comparable earnings of $1.95, reflects an 8% decline relative to our 2019 results. On a comparable currency-neutral basis, earnings were up 14% for the quarter and down 2% for the year. Throughout the crisis, we have remained intensely focused on our cash flow goals.

While our cash from operations was down 6% for the year, we have continued to make good progress on our working capital and have exercised tight management of our capital spend. This is exemplified by our 2020 free cash flow performance coming off strong momentum in 2019. We finished up 3% for the year and reached free cash flow conversion of over 100% despite the headwinds our business faced.

As we begin to see prospects for recovery later in 2021, driven by vaccination and consumers returning to many of their previous routines of socializing, work and travel, our focus will be on converting top line growth to maximize returns. Our improving level of visibility into a recovery as the year goes on as well as the many lessons we’ve learned in the last year have enabled us to provide an outlook for 2021.

We currently expect organic revenue percentage growth of high single-digits and comparable earnings per share percentage growth of high-single to low-double digits versus 2020. While we’re confident we will see recovery this year and expect to deliver 2021 earnings either at or above 2019 levels, we’ve provided a wider range than usual to account for lingering uncertainty in the near term as well as the potential for the acceleration to be asynchronous in nature.

There are many considerations as you think about the drivers of our guidance. A calendar shift will impact the quarterly cadence as we have five additional days in the first quarter and six fewer days in the fourth quarter this year. The trajectory of the recovery will be a significant factor and we expect to be dealing with COVID-19 for the better part of the year with the first half likely to be more challenging than the second half.

Currently, year-to-date volume is down mid-single digits as we lapped the toughest quarterly comparison of 2020, before the pandemic hit much of the world.

To the degree that the top line is driven by away-from-home recovery, we’d expect the channel and package pressures experienced last year to abate, which would drive price mix improvement and gross margin expansion.

From a cost perspective, we see several factors at play. In 2020, there were many operating expenses that were significantly reduced or eliminated that are likely to come back this year. We will continue to set off levels of investment behind our brands to drive the top line. We expect the return on that spend to become more favorable as mobility stabilizes and away-from-home channels regain momentum.

The changes we are driving with our strategic transformation will lead to more efficient and productive spending over time. These changes include our organizational restructuring, streamlined portfolio, disciplined innovation and optimized marketing approach. We will continue to flex our spend relative to what is dictated by the market conditions around us.

While we are seeing commodity prices begin to rise, given our hedge positions, we currently expect the impact to cost of goods sold to be benign.

As we noted in our release, based on current spot rates and our hedge positions, we expect currency to be a tailwind of approximately 2% to 3% to the top line and approximately 3% to 4% to comparable EPS in 2021. We will continue to focus on free cash flow and expect to deliver at least $10 billion in cash from operations, while we expect capital expenditures of approximately $1.5 billion. This does not contemplate any payment relating to the tax case.

We look forward to providing more insight into the drivers of our outlook during our virtual CAGNY presentation next week.

In the face of this global pandemic, I am extremely grateful for our team around the world and the way they were able to pivot and execute through such a challenging environment. I’m also excited about the work we’ve undertaken to set us up for a very promising future.

I am confident that our overall strategic direction will enable us to deliver 2021 earnings that are at or above 2019 levels as we emerge stronger.

With that operator, we are ready to take Q&A.

