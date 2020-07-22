Categories Earnings Call Transcripts, Health Care

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Earnings: 2Q20 Key Numbers

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO) today announced its second quarter financial results for the period ended June 27, 2020.

Net income for the second quarter was $1.15 billion, or $2.90 per share, compared to net income of $1.12 billion, or $2.77 per share in the second quarter of 2019

Revenues up 10% to $6.97 billion.

Our teams worked with relentless intensity to establish Thermo Fisher as a global leader in COVID-19 testing and leverage our pharma services leadership to support the development and production of therapeutics and vaccines. At the same time, we continued to execute our growth strategy, developing new products and capabilities across our businesses that will position us well for years to come.

 – Marc N. Casper, CEO

Looking for management/analysts comments on Q2 results? Get FREE access to preliminary/final earnings transcripts!

Thermo Fisher Scientific Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results
Also Read:  Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE: CRM) Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Most Popular

Yelp’s (YELP) recovery at stake as widespread biz closures weigh on sentiment

The economic uncertainties and widespread disruption have shed light on the relevance of the services offered by Yelp Inc. (NYSE: YELP), in the post-COVID world. But the online review platform

Infographic: IBM Q2 2020 earnings results

IBM's (NYSE: IBM) second quarter earnings and revenue dropped from the prior-year quarter, but beat analysts' estimates. The tech giant reported adjusted EPS of $2.18 on revenue of $18.1 billion

Abbott (ABT) could make a new 52-week high after upbeat Q2 results and rosier outlook

Thanks to the COVID-19 testing growth, after reporting solid second quarter results and strong outlook for fiscal 2020 last Thursday, shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) ended up 2.96% at

Tags

Medical Devices

Related Articles

Top