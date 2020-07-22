Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Earnings: 2Q20 Key Numbers

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO) today announced its second quarter financial results for the period ended June 27, 2020.

Net income for the second quarter was $1.15 billion, or $2.90 per share, compared to net income of $1.12 billion, or $2.77 per share in the second quarter of 2019

Revenues up 10% to $6.97 billion.

Our teams worked with relentless intensity to establish Thermo Fisher as a global leader in COVID-19 testing and leverage our pharma services leadership to support the development and production of therapeutics and vaccines. At the same time, we continued to execute our growth strategy, developing new products and capabilities across our businesses that will position us well for years to come. – Marc N. Casper, CEO

