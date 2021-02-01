Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Health Care
Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Earnings: 4Q20 Key Numbers
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO) reported fourth-quarter 2020 earnings results today.
Revenue increased 54% year-over-year to $10.55 billion.
GAAP earnings jumped 151% to $2.5 billion, or $6.24 per share, compared to $1 billion, or $2.49 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS increased 100% to $7.09.
