Trxade Health (MEDS) reports 20% growth in Q4 revenue; results beat estimates
Trxade Health Inc (NASDAQ: MEDS) Monday reported a narrower net loss for the fourth quarter of 2021 as the pharmaceutical services company’s revenues increased 20%.
Fourth-quarter revenues increased 19.7% year-over-year to $2.4 million and came in above analysts’ estimates. The company added 175 registered members during the three-month period.
Trxade reported a net loss of $0.8 million or $0.10 per share for the fourth quarter, which marked an improvement from the $2.3 million or $0.29 per share loss reported in the year-ago quarter. The bottom line also beat analysts’ estimates.
Shares of Trxade closed Monday’s trading higher and continued to gain in the extended session, soon after the earnings announcement. The stock has lost about 55% in the past six months.
