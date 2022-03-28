Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Health Care

Trxade Health (MEDS) reports 20% growth in Q4 revenue; results beat estimates

Trxade Health Inc (NASDAQ: MEDS) Monday reported a narrower net loss for the fourth quarter of 2021 as the pharmaceutical services company’s revenues increased 20%.

Trxade Q4 2021 earnings infographic

Fourth-quarter revenues increased 19.7% year-over-year to $2.4 million and came in above analysts’ estimates. The company added 175 registered members during the three-month period.

Trxade reported a net loss of $0.8 million or $0.10 per share for the fourth quarter, which marked an improvement from the $2.3 million or $0.29 per share loss reported in the year-ago quarter. The bottom line also beat analysts’ estimates.

Check this space to read management/analysts’ comments on Trxade’s Q4 2021 results

Shares of Trxade closed Monday’s trading higher and continued to gain in the extended session, soon after the earnings announcement. The stock has lost about 55% in the past six months.

Prior Performance

  • Trxade Health Q3 2021 earnings
  • Trxade Health Q2 2021 earnings
  • Trxade Q1 2021 earnings
  • Trxade Q4 2020 earnings

Stocks you may like:

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)

Medtronic (MDT)

Boston Scientific (BSX)

Pfizer (PFE)

 

 

Most Popular

Tesla (TSLA) set to run at full throttle this year. Should you buy the stock?

The transformation of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) from a loss-making entity a few years ago into what it is now has been phenomenal and surprised many. The EV giant this

Nio Inc. (NIO): Here are a few noteworthy points from the EV maker’s Q4 earnings report

Shares of Nio Inc. (NYSE: NIO) were down 10% on Friday after the company delivered mixed results for the fourth quarter of 2021 a day ago along with guidance that

Why Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) is a must-own stock after the recent dip

The pandemic had a mixed impact on the healthcare sector. The high demand for COIVD care services sent medical facilities into overdrive, while the cancellation and postponement of elective procedures

Tags

BiotechnologyMust Readretail pharmacy

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top