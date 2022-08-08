Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer

TSN Earnings: All you need to know about Tyson Foods’ Q3 2022 earnings results

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) reported third quarter 2022 earnings results today.

Sales rose to $13.5 billion from $12.5 billion in the same period a year ago.

Net income attributable to Tyson was $750 million, or $2.07 per share, compared to $749 million, or $2.05 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS fell 28% year-over-year to $1.94.

The company expects sales to be $52-54 billion in FY2022.

