Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer
TSN Earnings: All you need to know about Tyson Foods’ Q3 2022 earnings results
Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) reported third quarter 2022 earnings results today.
Sales rose to $13.5 billion from $12.5 billion in the same period a year ago.
Net income attributable to Tyson was $750 million, or $2.07 per share, compared to $749 million, or $2.05 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS fell 28% year-over-year to $1.94.
The company expects sales to be $52-54 billion in FY2022.
Prior performance
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
Yum! Brands (YUM) has what it takes to satisfy investor appetite
Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) owns some of the most popular food brands and serves customers in almost every part of the world. Over the years, the company's leading segments
Starbucks (SBUX): Here are a few points to keep in mind if you have an eye on this coffee giant
Shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) were down over 1% on Friday. The stock has dropped 27% year-to-date but has gained 11% over the past three months. Earlier this week
DBX Infographic: Everything you need to know about Dropbox’s Q2 2022 results
Cloud service provider Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) reported stronger-than-expected earnings and revenues for the second quarter of 2022. The company’s user base grew by 8% during the period. Second-quarter earnings, excluding