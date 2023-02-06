Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
Tyson Foods (TSN) Q1 2023 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Tyson Foods Inc. (NYSE: TSN) reported first quarter 2023 earnings results today.
Sales rose 2.5% year-over-year to $13.2 billion.
Net income attributable to Tyson was $316 million, or $0.88 per share, compared to $1.12 billion, or $3.07 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS fell 70% YoY to $0.85.
Both the top and bottom line numbers missed expectations.
Tyson expects sales to be $55-57 billion in FY2023.
Prior performance
