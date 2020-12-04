Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) Q3 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) Q3 2020 earnings call dated

Presentation:

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Ulta Beauty Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Results Conference Call. [Operator instructions] A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator instructions]

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Ms. Kiley Rawlins, Vice President, Investor Relations. Please proceed.

Kiley Rawlins — Vice President, Investor Relations

Thank you, Shamal. Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us today for our discussion of Ulta Beauty’s results for the third quarter of fiscal 2020. Hosting today’s call are Mary Dillon, Chief Executive Officer; and Scott Settersten, Chief Financial Officer. Dave Kimbell, President, will join us for the Q&A session.

Before we begin, I’d like to remind you of the company’s Safe Harbor language. The statements contained in this conference call, which are not historical facts, may be deemed to constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual future results may differ materially from those projected in such statements due to a number of risks and uncertainties, all of which are described in the company’s filings with the SEC.

We caution you not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of today, December 3, 2020. We have no obligation to update or revise our forward-looking statements, except as required by law, and you should not expect us to do so. In today’s comments, we will discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted diluted EPS, which has been presented to reflect our view of our ongoing operation by adjusting for impairment and restructuring related costs. A reconciliation of these measures to the corresponding GAAP measures can be found in our earnings release, which is available on the Investor Relations section of our website at www.ulta.com.

We’ll begin this afternoon with prepared remarks from Mary and Scott. Following our comments, we’ll open the call up for questions. To allow us to accommodate as many questions as possible during the hour scheduled for this call, we would ask that you please limit your time to one question and one follow-up question. As always, Patrick and I will be available for any follow-up questions after the call.

Now I’ll turn the call over to Mary. Mary?

Mary Dillon — Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Kiley and good afternoon, everyone. Today we reported financial results that reflect the strength of the Ulta Beauty model and improving trends in consumer demand. I continue to be very proud of how well our teams are responding and navigating through this difficult period. And I want to thank all of our Ulta Beauty associates for their continued agility, creativity and commitment to serving our guests and taking care of each other during this unprecedented period.

For the third quarter, net sales were $1.6 billion and GAAP diluted EPS was $1.32 per share. Adjusted diluted EPS for the quarter was $1.64 per share. Building on the momentum, we saw at the end of the second quarter, third quarter comp store sales declined 8.9%. The mid-single digit comp declines we experienced in August continued through September with October sales impacted by our decision not to repeat certain promotional activity from last year.

As we discussed on our last earning call, we are working to optimize promotional events to remain competitive, while also improving profitability. In the third quarter, we executed several promotional events that drove strong guest engagement and profitable sales. We launched our first-ever We Love Our Members event to reengage and welcome ultimate rewards members back to Ulta Beauty, having completed our phased store reopening process.

We reward guests with member only points and services offers and amplify the offers across owned, earned and pay channels to reinforce the value of our rewards program. We successfully executed a more focused 21 days of beauty, one of our most strategic events intended to drive mass migration to prestige products. To excite and re-engage guests, we accelerated our digital and streaming first approach to support expanded messaging for our compelling beauty steels, newness [Indecipherable] and exclusive products.

We expanded the focus of our fall holiday [Indecipherable] beyond makeup to include key self-care categories, while reducing the length of the event to drive greater productivity. And to further elevate our hair authority through our gorgeous hair event, we leverage engaging storytelling around healthy hair, color care and black owned brands.

Now turning to our performance by category. We continue to increase our market share across most major prestige beauty categories. Starting with one of our strategic growth category, skincare delivered positive comp growth driven by newer brands like the Ordinary, TULA and Beekman 1802 as well as existing brands like CeraVe, First Aid Beauty and [Indecipherable]. From our proprietary consumer insights work, we know most beauty enthusiasts are maintaining or expanding their skin care routines as a form of self-care.

Increased interest for home skincare treatments as well as newness and innovation and body treatments, face serums and eye creamed are driving strong category growth. Leading into these trends and the opportunity to increase our market share in this category, we continue to expand our assortment, while also increasing space and marketing support. We continue to strengthen our ability to optimize offers an email online enabling us to maximize the return of select promotions.

Our fifth and final strategic priority is to drive holistic cost optimization. We continue to work to create a more cost-efficient store labor model. As we discussed on the last earnings call, we made the difficult decision to eliminate two store leadership roles the salon manager and the prestige manager and created a new service manager role responsible for services and events and rrestige retail. Effective November 1, this new structure creates a strong linkage between services and products.

This quarter, we also made another difficult decision to suspend our expansion to Canada. This was not an easy decision to make and in no way reflects a lack of confidence in the international growth opportunity for all Ulta Beauty. Our teams work diligently to position us for a successful entry into Canada next year and I’m proud of what they accomplish in such a short period of time. However, after much consideration we determine that prioritizing our efforts to strengthen and grow our US operations, must be our top priority in the current operating environment.

So these are just a few of the examples we’ve taken to adjust our model to reflect the challenges and opportunities we see today. We’ve also maintained significant limitations on corporate hiring and controllable expenses and we continue to look across the enterprise for additional ways we can optimize our cost structure while also investing in new capabilities to support future growth. We’ve made a lot of progress in pursuit of our strategic priorities, which positions us to drive continued market share growth in the fourth quarter and beyond.

Certainly, 2020 has been a year like no other, and it’s difficult to predict exactly what the holiday season will bring this year, with shop safe standards in all stores and enhanced digital shopping options. Our teams are ready to meet our guests wherever and however they want to shop with us this holiday season. We’re encouraged by the sales trends we’ve seen so far in the quarter, but uncertainty remains as we navigate ongoing disruption from a resurgence in the virus and continued economic uncertainty.

As we execute through this holiday season, our top priorities are to reengage existing members and capture new guest with relevant content, compelling offers and unique products and also to deliver engaging omnichannel experiences. Ulta Beauty is well positioned for this gift giving season, as consumers seek moments of joy, connection and self-care, our holiday campaign is focused on helping guests to see the joy this holiday season, leveraging influencers from our Ulta Beauty collective, we’re sharing way to practice self-care. We’re celebrating community and relationships with gifting ideas and we’re highlighting the magic and generosity of the season.

We kicked off the holiday season at the beginning of November with the distribution of our holiday print magazine, a re-imagining of our holiday offers and multiple member appreciation events. Building on newness and exclusive introduced earlier this year, we’ve launched several new brands, just in time for holiday season. In skincare, we’re excited to launch Alicia Keys new brand please don’t care exclusively at Ulta Beauty, with a limited selection of products for the holiday season. The full assortment will be available in early 2021.

In make up, we’re excited to welcome our glass, a cruelty-free, luxury beauty brand to the Ulta Beauty family. And while we offer channel [Indecipherable] fragrances in stores. We’re excited to announce we’ve recently launched of fragrances on ultra.com for holiday gifting and beyond. To help our guest give the best gift this year, we have introduced a new digital gift guide, including a three-step quiz to inspire and help find the perfect gift. And for those who prefer to give gift cards, we’ve expanded our designs include more inclusive options and we’ve expanded our distribution in third-party outlets as well for added guests convenience.

In anticipation that more guest will utilize digital channels this season, we’ve made curbside and BOPUS pickup easier than ever. These enhancements combined with the investments we’ve made to increase our ship to home capacity position us well to deliver great omnichannel experience this holiday season. The operating environment continues to be dynamic and challenging. Is COVID-19 prevalence increases, so our market specific government restrictions resulting in some reductions, in operating hours limitations on in-store capacity and in some cases mandated store closures. Our priority is to ensure the safety and well-being of our associates, guests and brand partners, and we’ll continue to monitor the situation closely and are just — and adjust our operations as needed.

Now before I turn the call over to Scott, I want to highlight the exciting new partnership I’m sure you’ve all read about. In 2021 Ulta Beauty will partner with another powerhouse retailer Target Corporation to disrupt the retail industry and redefine how guest experience beauty. Next fall, we will introduce Ulta Beauty at Target, a shop in shop experience online and in select Target locations. With 1,000 square feet of space Ulta Beauty at Target will offer a curated assortment of established, emerging and prestige brands across multiple categories.

Our vision is to create an extension of our welcoming Ulta Beauty experience with dedicated Target team members trained to provide elevated service and offer deep product expertise with a dedicated space then inspired trial and discovery. Leading into the power of our respective loyalty programs, we intend to reward guest with benefits across both programs for all purchases made within the shop. Leveraging a royalty structure this unique collaboration brings together Ulta Beauty’s category authority and brand relationships with Targets traffic driving business model and industry leading fulfillment services.

Together we will deliver industry-leading guest experiences across multiple touch points, provide the prestige beauty category and participating brands with an unparalleled platform for growth drive market disruption and capture more market share. For Ulta Beauty this partnership will build on our strength as the nation’s largest beauty retailer bring our beauty authority to life in a new way and create additional touch points for millions of loyal and new guests to discover and engage with Ulta Beauty.

Ultimately leading to more members as well as greater spend per member. Expanding our omni channel capabilities to more deeply connect with guests is a strategic priority for us. We believe this new channel will create more opportunity to drive demand for the full beauty experience for discovery, services and play available on all Ulta Beauty stores. Importantly, we will be able to leverage our robust CRM capabilities to engage guests who shop Ulta Beauty and Target with targeted personalized communications to highlight and enhance their total Ulta Beauty experience.

In closing, we know guests are changing how they shop for beauty, but they are engaging with the category remains strong. If at the beauty [Indecipherable] is more important now than ever. In this new normal beauties become more than make up more than product today beauty is critical link to acts of self-care and on this. And is a well off brand with a diverse assortment and a wide range of price points outstanding service offerings and knowledgeable and passionate associates Ulta Beauty is well positioned to lead and shape how guest experienced beauty in this new normal.

And now, I’ll turn the call over to Scott for a discussion of the financial results. Scott?

Scott Settersten — Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Assistant Secretary

Thanks, Mary and good afternoon, everyone. We appreciate your support of Ulta Beauty and hope you and your loved ones are staying safe and healthy. I will reiterate Mary’s comments and thank all of our dedicated associates for their tireless efforts and safely serving our guests and keeping our operations running smoothly during this difficult time.

I’ll begin with the income statement. Net sales for the quarter declined 7.8% and total company comp declined 8.9%. Given the challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic, we are very pleased with this performance. As top line results for the quarter were better than our internal expectations. Average ticket increased 7.6% primarily driven by an increase in units per transaction, while transactions declined 15.4%. We experienced nice conversion in both channels, but continue to be impacted by softer traffic to stores.

As expected, e-commerce growth slowed relative to the second quarter, but continue to deliver very strong growth versus last year. Our e-commerce operations delivered a comp increase of 90% for the quarter, as guests continue to take advantage of our omnichannel capabilities. Buy online and pickup in store was strong again this quarter totaling about 16% of e-commerce sales, approximately double the penetration in the third quarter last year.

From a mix perspective, makeup was 45% of sales, down 600 basis points from last year. Skincare, bath and fragrance collectively increased 500 basis points to 26% of sales. Hair care products and styling tools increased 300 basis points to 21% of sales, while the services category was down 200 basis points to about 4% of sales. As Mary indicated, our service business continue to be negatively impacted by COVID-related capacity constraints.

Gross profit margin was 35.1% to decline of about 200 basis points compared to 37.1% a year ago. Similar to what we have seen since the onset of the pandemic, the largest driver of gross margin deleverage was fixed cost due to lower sales. I would note that the trend improve from what we experienced in the second quarter due to the stronger sales trend. Channel shift was also a large contributor to gross margin deleverage again this quarter, albeit less than we experienced in the second quarter as stores were opened for the entire quarter. These headwinds were partially offset by an increase in merchandise margin, which was primarily driven by our lower promotional activity as well as continuing benefits from our efficiencies for growth or EFG efforts.

SG&A expenses decreased to $416.4 million compared to $449.2 million in the third quarter of last year. The largest driver of the decrease was lower store payroll and benefits, as we reduced investments in labor to reflect lower demand. Store expenses were also lower as we adjusted and manage to softer traffic in stores. Marketing expense was also lower year-over-year, reflecting reduced spend on print, offset by higher investment in digital channels. These reductions more than offset a modest increase in corporate overhead and PPE and COVID-related expenses. The increase in corporate overhead primarily reflects higher compensation and benefit expense, partially offset by investments to support strategic growth initiatives made last year.

As a reminder, in the third quarter of last year, incentive compensation expense decreased versus the prior year, reflecting financial performance that was below targeted levels as well as a lower stock price. This quarter, we recorded a charge of $23.6 million for impairment, restructuring and other costs. As Mary mentioned earlier, we suspended our planned expansion to Canada, resulting in a $15.9 million charge related to long-lived asset impairments, lease termination costs and severance. Our teams continue to wind down this effort and we now expect to incur between $30 million to $40 million of Canada exit expenses in fiscal 2020.

In the third quarter, we also recorded $5.7 million in severance associated with the elimination of the salon manager and prestige manager roles and recorded $2 million of lease termination costs related to the previously announced permanent closure of 19 stores. Preopening expense was $4.2 million in the quarter, a decrease from $6.5 million a year ago. We resume new store openings in early August and opened 17 stores in the third quarter compared to 31 new stores a year ago.

Interest expense related to the drawdown of our revolver, totaled $1.4 million compared to interest income of $900,000 a year ago. Diluted GAAP earnings per share was $1.32 compared with $2.25 reported for last year’s third quarter. Adjusted diluted earnings per share, excluding charges related to impairment restructuring and other costs was $1.64 compared to $2.23 a year ago, which excludes stock compensation and other tax credits.

Moving on to the balance sheet and cash flow. For the quarter, total inventory decreased 11% compared to the third quarter last year and inventory per store decreased 12.5% year-over-year, as we adjusted to recent demand trends and reduced holiday receipts. To maintain flexibility and manage inventory risk, we have reduced our exposure to limited addition holiday sets and are leaning more into core product. We ended the quarter with $560.9 million in cash and cash equivalents.

At the beginning of the pandemic, we drew down $800 million on our $1 billion revolver, and suspended our stock buyback program as precautionary measures to increase liquidity. Reflecting on our confidence that we have sufficient liquidity to support our operations and investment priorities, we repaid $800 million of borrowings that were outstanding under the facility on September 2. We remain confident in our ability to generate strong cash flow and we may resume our stock buyback program this quarter depending on market and operating conditions. We currently have $1.58 billion remaining under our current repurchase authorization.

Turning now to the rest of 2020. The overall operating environment remains uncertain and it continues to be difficult to forecast our business with precision. Therefore, we are not providing EPS guidance at this time. However, I want to provide some color on how we are thinking about the fourth quarter. We are encouraged by the sales results for November. However, the operating environment continues to be dynamic and it is difficult to predict how the effects of the pandemic, including any lockdowns or restrictions may impact consumer demand through the rest of the quarter.

As such, we now expect our fourth quarter comps to be in the range of down 12% to 14%, slightly better than the expectation of mid-teen comp declines we shared on our last earnings call. To call out as you think about your models, as Mary shared, we have realigned our store management structure to create a more cost-efficient store model. As a result of these changes, we will see a reduction of salon payroll and cost of goods sold and an increase in store payroll and SG&A relative to last year.

Second, we expect to incur $15 million to $20 million of PPE and COVID-related expenses in the fourth quarter. Overall, we expect SG&A dollars in the fourth quarter will be similar to last year’s levels. We continue to adjust our capital spending plans, our updated plan for 2020 is to invest between $150 million and $160 million in capital expenditures, including approximately $65 million for new stores, remodels and merchandise fixtures. $65 million for supply, chain and IT and about $25 million for store maintenance and other. We expect to open approximately 30 new stores and relocate five stores in 2020. We are still finalizing our plans for next year, but continue to expect to open at least 30 new stores in 2021. We remain confident in the long-term opportunity to continue to expand our store fleet.

One final comment, we recognize that our long-term profitability potential is top of mind with investors and I want to take this opportunity to reiterate our confidence that Ulta Beauty is a double-digit margin business. However, given the uncertainty and lack of visibility as to when the operating environment will stabilize and recover from the pandemic, it is difficult to say with certainty when we will return to double-digit margins.

To start, we have healthy product margins and our merchant teams continue to work to improve merchandise margins as we expand and enhance our assortment through both negotiation efforts as well as EFG opportunities. As sales stabilize and return to growth, we’ll be able to leverage fixed costs. In addition to our ongoing EFG efforts, our real estate team is capturing significant benefits from lease renegotiation efforts, reflecting the market impacts of COVID-19 and these efforts will help us reduce occupancy costs over the longer term.

Although, e-commerce will likely continue to be a headwind overall EBIT margins, we are improving e-commerce profitability as we increase utilization of BOPUS, leverage size and scale with growth, and get closer to our guests through the expansion of our supply chain network. And we see additional opportunities to mitigate rate impacts in the future. As we discussed on our last earnings call, we continue to make progress on our journey to strengthen the effectiveness and profitability of our promotions. And we are actively taking steps in the near term to right size our cost structure in the new operating environment. Longer term, we are also working to identify additional opportunities across the enterprise to optimize our cost structure while also supporting investment to support growth capabilities.

And now, I will turn the call back over to the operator to moderate the Q&A session.

We are still processing the Q&A portion of the conference call. We will be updating it as soon as we analyze and process the con call. Stay tuned here for more updates.

Disclaimer This transcript is produced by AlphaStreet, Inc. While we strive to produce the best transcripts, it may contain misspellings and other inaccuracies. This transcript is provided as is without express or implied warranties of any kind. As with all our articles, AlphaStreet, Inc. does not assume any responsibility for your use of this content, and we strongly encourage you to do your own research, including listening to the call yourself and reading the company’s SEC filings. Neither the information nor any opinion expressed in this transcript constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of securities or commodities. Any opinion expressed in the transcript does not necessarily reflect the views of AlphaStreet, Inc. © COPYRIGHT 2020, AlphaStreet, Inc. All rights reserved. Any reproduction, redistribution or retransmission is expressly prohibited.