Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Earnings: 1Q23 Key Numbers

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) reported net sales of $2.6 billion for the first quarter of 2023, up 12.3% from the same period a year ago. Comparable sales grew 9.3%.
Net income increased 4.7% to $347.1 million while EPS rose 9.2% to $6.88 compared to last year.
For fiscal year 2023, net sales are expected to be $11.0-11.1 billion while comparable sales are expected to increase 4-5%. EPS is expected to be $24.70-25.40.
Prior performance
