UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Earnings: 3Q22 Key Numbers

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) reported third quarter 2022 earnings results today.
Revenues grew 12% year-over-year to $80.9 billion.
Net earnings attributable to UnitedHealth Group common shareholders were $5.2 billion, or $5.55 per share, compared to $4 billion, or $4.28 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS totaled $5.79.
For the full year of 2022, the company expects adjusted EPS to be $21.85-22.05.
