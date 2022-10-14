UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Earnings: 3Q22 Key Numbers

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) reported third quarter 2022 earnings results today.

Revenues grew 12% year-over-year to $80.9 billion.

Net earnings attributable to UnitedHealth Group common shareholders were $5.2 billion, or $5.55 per share, compared to $4 billion, or $4.28 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS totaled $5.79.

For the full year of 2022, the company expects adjusted EPS to be $21.85-22.05.

Prior performance