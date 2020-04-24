Veoneer Inc. (NYSE: VNE) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Veoneer Inc. (VNE) Q1 2020 earnings call dated

Corporate Participants:

Thomas Jonsson — Executive Vice President, Communications & Investor Relations

Jan Carlson — Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer

Mats Backman — Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President of Financial Affairs

Presentation:

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by and welcome to the Q1 2020 Earnings Release Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] And I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Thomas Jonsson, Executive Vice President, Communications and Investor Relation. Thank you. Please go ahead, sir.

Thomas Jonsson — Executive Vice President, Communications & Investor Relations

Thank you very much, Bernard, and warmly welcome everybody to our first quarter 2020 earnings conference call and webcast presentation. Here in Stockholm, we have our Chairman, President and CEO, Jan Carlson; Chief Financial Officer, Mats Backman; and myself, Thomas Jonsson, Communications.

During the call today, Jan will comment on our current business situation and highlights as well as providing an update on our strategic reviews and the new customer program and product launches. Mats will walk you through the financial results, efficiency programs, and then provide some commentary on our updated outlook for the remainder of 2020. After this, we’ll remain on the line for the Q&A session. Of course, slides and earnings release are available through a link on the homepage on our corporate website.

So if we turn the page, we have on the next page, the Safe Harbor statement, which is an integrated part of this presentation and includes the Q&A that will follow here today. During the presentation, we will reference some non-US GAAP measures. And the reconciliations of these figures are disclosed in our quarterly press release and the 10-Q that will be filed with the SEC. The call is intended to conclude at 2:00 pm CET. So I ask you to limit yourself to two questions at a maximum and we can get everybody’s requests in.

With that, I will turn it over to our Chief Executive Officer, Jan Carlson. So, Jan, please take over the call.

Jan Carlson — Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer

Thank you very much, Thomas. I also would like to say a very warm welcome to everyone to this first quarter earnings call for 2020.

If we turn the page again, we have our business highlights for the first quarter. The spread of the coronavirus is first and foremost a global health crisis and our thoughts go out to everyone around the world suffering from its consequences. For us, in Veoneer, health and safety is our first priority and we are taking actions to protect our people and safeguard our operations.

It is, frankly speaking, unbelievable the impact the pandemic is having on global economies and in particular, the automotive industry in just 90 days. The latest IHS figures indicate an 18 million drop or 24% in 2020 from last year. However, we have taken a more conservative approach in our recent planning assumptions. Although, China and rest of Asia are gradually recovering, albeit well below the pre-crisis levels, OEMs in Europe and North America, which are essentially shutdown through April, are planning for a staggered recovery during May. This sequence of events has triggered us to take additional actions with our market adjustment initiative program with the goal of — to offset the lower contribution from lower sales with cost mitigation and other cash flow actions.

We are pleased with the market adjustment initiative results during the first quarter as we improved our already strong cash balance to now $970 million. And we will continue our focus to improve our cash flow and the operating loss performance versus 2019. Considering the current market situation, we foresee some launch delays. However, our order intake remained fairly robust at approximately $175 million of average annual sales during the first quarter.

Lastly, I would like to reach out to the Veoneer team and express my sincere gratitude and upmost appreciation for your dedication and strong contribution as we navigate through this difficult and uncertain crisis together.

Now, looking on the next pace — page, the pace of the light vehicle production decline has clearly accelerated over the last 90 days. We now see approximately 84 million fewer vehicles today for the time period 2019 to 2022 as compared to what we saw in June 2018. This is an additional 34 million fewer vehicles than what we reported last quarter. This equates to essentially a 21% reduction in the global light vehicle production development for future years to come.

Clearly, the entire auto industry will be impacted by this downward adjustment in light vehicle production. However, we expect there will be some type of rebound at some point and it may take several years to recover to the levels in 2019. As a consequence of this market uncertainty and potential changes to our customer launch cadence, it is too early to provide any updates on our growth beyond 2020. Fortunately, for Veoneer, our future growth will be much more product and launch driven, and less dependent on the light vehicle production growth. Therefore, we continue to focus on successful launches while driving effective cost control and cash flow management.

Looking on the next page, on our market adjustment initiative program. This slide summarizes the three pillars that comprise our market adjustment initiative program, which includes efficiency improvements, investment priorities, and product portfolio optimization. All of these actions were taken around this time last year to create financial stability and sufficient liquidity to fund operations and support our investments for growth.

Now we see that a significant deterioration in our underlying market conditions, we are taking additional actions in the efficiency improvement area which Mats will speak more about in his portion of this presentation. Some of these actions include customer cost sharing of RD&E, flexing or direct and indirect costs as much as possible to lower the customer volumes without compromising launches and reducing professional services and other discretionary spending.

Turning the page, we can look on our investment priorities and product portfolio optimization. We are pleased to have concluded the strategic review process for Zenuity and our Brake Systems business. As you already know, we closed the VNBS-Asia divestiture during the first quarter. And also, yesterday, we announced that we have signed a non-binding agreement to divest the US brake operations to a well-established automotive supplier for a purchase price of $1. We expect the transaction to close during the second quarter.

And looking ahead, we expect to reduce our future cash outflows by approximately $80 million during 2020 and 2021. From an accounting perspective, we have taken a non-cash impairment of the assets held for sale of $144 million during the quarter, which is partially offset by the $77 million book gain from the VNBS-Asia proceeds. We believe this is the prudent approach to take, especially during this uncertain macro environment.

Back on the April 2, we announced that Veoneer and Volvo Cars have reached a mutual agreement to split the Zenuity joint venture to pursue respective ADAS and AD strategy. Veoneer will integrate and operate the current Zenuity business focused on the development and commercialization of ADAS software for collaborative driving. We expect to bring more than 200 of the current Zenuity employees into our system and software team in Veoneer and generate annual cash savings in the range of $30 million to $40 million, as well as a one-time cash payment of around $15 million, subject to the final agreement. The process to split Zenuity is already underway and is expected to be completed by the third quarter this year.

Now looking on to our product portfolio optimization on the next slide. Here, we have summarized our leading global software platform and features. The image to the left illustrates the complete scope for Zenuity. Zenuity was formed in 2017 with a purpose and focus on software for sensing, sensor fusion, decision and control and vehicle control. Zenuity has done a very good job to deliver a commercial offering to the market focusing on ADAS features. And as you can see by the image to the right of this page, the different features in the white color are existing already today and the yellow color are features that will be available soon and support our order book.

Now looking on to our scalable architecture on the next page, our strategy at Veoneer is to build a scalable ADAS system that addresses the needs across the full spectrum of the light vehicle market, including the NCAP requirements and regulations with a focus on scalability and openness. We have already a strong position in sensing technologies complemented by the internal developed perception stack where we also have a strong market position.

The next step is to integrate the ADAS feature stack developed by Zenuity into our systems and software groups, so we can drive synergies and efficiencies towards our scalable system architecture. We anticipate this will create more agility and faster software cycles, and also provide better cost control on our future growth. We are confident that this software, hardware, and system approach is a winning formula for Veoneer to be one of the industry leaders.

Now, looking on to our 2020 launches on our next page. Here we have our top 15 new program customer launches for 2020. As highlighted in red, we have identified the important changes in timing over the last 90 days where we see some customer launch delays. We have also identified where we see some potential annual vehicle volume changes, although it is too early to estimate the net impact beyond 2020.

In aggregate, these vehicle models and platforms still represent approximately $500 million of average annual sales with an average content per vehicle of approximately $270 per vehicle, including Brake Systems. Assuming the Brake Systems divestiture closes, we will come back with further updates to this slide on the next earnings call. The content range of these top 15 remains unchanged in the range of approximately $30 to more than $800 per vehicle. We still expect these launches, which are more loaded in the second half of the year and should contribute to our outperformance versus global light vehicle production in 2020.

Looking now on our products on the next page, as mentioned on our last earnings call, we have summarized here our key new technology launches during 2020 and despite some customer timing delays, as mentioned on the previous slide, those delays are not impacting our internal technology development timing. From a quality, delivery, and cost perspective, it is imperative that we maintain our staffing and focus on successful launches of our core product development, not only in 2020, but also in the years to come, despite the near-term effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

I will now leave it over to our CFO, Mats Backman, to walk you through the financials and outlook for 2020. Mats, please go ahead.

Mats Backman — Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President of Financial Affairs

Thank you, Jan. If we now move to the next slide, considering the sharp decline in light vehicle production year-over-year and sequentially, we are able to mitigate the effects very well during the quarter, as illustrated by our overall financial results. Our net sales for the first quarter of $362 million were in line with our March 20 market update. However, were $30 million lower than expected due to the LVP drop resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. Our underlying cost structure improvements year-over-year, including RD&E net, more than offset the negative sales effect resulting in our operating loss being better than expected, primarily due to our ongoing Market Adjustment Initiatives.

As Jan mentioned earlier, we are pleased to have improved our cash position during the quarter to $970 million. This was driven by our strong working capital and capital expenditure performance along with the proceeds from the VNBS-Asia divestiture. Excluding the divestiture of VNBS-Asia, the underlying cash flow of the business was about $80 million for the first quarter, which includes $60 million for Zenuity and $20 million of favorable timing differences in net working capital that will likely affect the second quarter.

As you know from previous communications, our company continues to be in the middle of a tremendous investment period to support the ramp up of our future sales growth, which is supported by our strong order book. In this environment, we continue to look for ways to postpone and even reduce our capital expenditures as shown in the quarter, which was $27 million or 7.5% in relation to sales. So, overall, in a difficult environment, we are pleased with the progress we are making.

Now looking further into the details for the quarter on the next slide. Our sales for the first quarter declined by $132 million as compared to the same quarter last year, which includes the $46 million related to the VNBS divestiture. The main driver over 15% organic sales decline was the RCS business, which declined 23%, essentially in line with LVP decline of 24%, while Active Safety declined just 13% despite the continued headwinds from the negative radar product mix shift and the gradual phase-out of mono-vision systems at BMW. Net currency translation effect of 2% accounted for the remaining decline.

The gross profit decline of $32 million for the quarter versus prior year was due to the volume and product mix impact caused by the organic sales decline as the net currency effect was minimal. The VNBS divestiture accounted for $6 million of the decline.

RD&E net of $131 million decreased by $25 million during the quarter as compared to 2019, mainly due to the improved gross costs and engineering reimbursements. In addition, SG&A improved $8 million year-over-year due to lower consultancy and IT costs. The VNBS divestiture benefit for RD&E and SG&A combined was $11 million for the quarter. Lastly, our strong operating cash flow for the first quarter was $81 million better than last year, mainly due to the $89 million net working capital improvement, which is a reflection of our ongoing market adjustment initiatives around working capital.

Looking now for a sequential performance on the next slide. We should remember that when comparing the fourth quarter sequentially to the first quarter, there are seasonality effecting the figures, and I will not quantify those here today. Our sales decline of $94 million as compared to the fourth quarter was primarily due to the VNBS-Asia divestiture effect of $58 million.

In addition, the RCS sales decline of $35 million or 17% was lower than the sequential decline in LVP of 23%. Active Safety increased organically from the fourth quarter by $17 million or 11%, which is a positive sign for our Active Safety business after several quarters of negative sales trend. The Active Safety development is a reflection of the order intake in 2016 starting to show some positive effects.

The gross profit sequential decline of $23 million was partly due to the VNBS-Asia divestiture impact of $10 million while the product and customer mix impact on organic sales accounted for the reminder of the change. The RD&E net sequential increase was due to lower engineering reimbursements.

Our operating cash flow improved $95 million due to the $89 million improvement in net working capital, which included $30 million of favorable timing effects from the fourth quarter, which we highlighted last quarter. And lastly, capital expenditures declined sequentially by $18 million due to delaying and postponing where possible, without compromising our customer launches.

Looking now to our market adjustment initiatives on the next slide. As Jan mentioned earlier, I will speak about our efficiency programs as a part of the overall market adjustment initiatives program, which was launched approximately one year ago and are taking additional actions to offset the negative volume effects from the COVID-19 pandemic. We continue to focus on winning profitable orders within our core products, not only from a margin perspective, but also on an NPV perspective with a sharp focus on cash flow. As a part of this, we continue to have ongoing discussions with our customers and suppliers on the scope of current and future contracts.

Next, within margin improvements, we now aim to improve RD&E net even further by $100 million as compared to 2019 on a comparable basis. In addition, we continue to reduce professional services, consultancies and other discretionary spending while flexing our direct and indirect labor in production overheads to match the customer volume fluctuations, without jeopardizing new program launches. In addition, we have implemented a hiring freeze across the organization for the time being.

Lastly, on our balance sheet and cash flow, you have already seen the results of the progress we have made over the last year and we intend to make further improvements in capital expenditures and working capital. Although, with the working capital, we should remember that we already have a negative net working capital of $86 million. We are also exploring various local funding programs now available as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Looking now to our 2020 outlook on the next slide. As you have heard today, we have taken significant actions to adapt to the current macro environment and mitigate the effects on our operating loss and cash flow. In our planning, we have taken a more conservative approach than the latest IHS figures. As a consequence, we are withdrawing our indication from earlier this year for an organic sales increase in the mid-single digits for full year ’20. However, we expect our organic sales to outperform the global LVP, primarily due to our new customer program launches.

Due to our additional Market Adjustment Initiatives currently underway, we hold our original 2020 outlook for an operating loss improvement versus 2019. However, we now expect our cash flow before financing activities to significantly improve from 2019, both on a comparable basis. We also target to reduce RD&E net by approximately $100 million in 2020 from 2019 on a comparable basis and target capital expenditures to be less than $150 million in 2020. So overall, I would say, a positive outcome, especially considering the uncertain macro environment.

I will now turn the call back over to Jan.

Jan Carlson — Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Mats, for your presentation. By flipping the page, this concludes the formal remarks for today. And I will now turn the call back to you, Bernard, to manage the Q&A session.

Questions and Answers:

We are processing the Q&A portion of the conference call. We will updating it as soon as we analyze and process the con call. Stay tuned here for more updates.

Disclaimer This transcript is produced by AlphaStreet, Inc. While we strive to produce the best transcripts, it may contain misspellings and other inaccuracies. This transcript is provided as is without express or implied warranties of any kind. As with all our articles, AlphaStreet, Inc. does not assume any responsibility for your use of this content, and we strongly encourage you to do your own research, including listening to the call yourself and reading the company’s SEC filings. Neither the information nor any opinion expressed in this transcript constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of securities or commodities. Any opinion expressed in the transcript does not necessarily reflect the views of AlphaStreet, Inc. © COPYRIGHT 2020, AlphaStreet, Inc. All rights reserved. Any reproduction, redistribution or retransmission is expressly prohibited.