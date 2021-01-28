Visa Inc. (V) Earnings: 1Q21 Key Numbers

Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) reported first quarter 2021 earnings results today.
Net revenues fell 6% year-over-year to $5.7 billion mainly due to the year-over-year decline in cross-border volume. Revenues decreased approx. 6% on a constant dollar basis.
Net income decreased 4% to $3.1 billion while EPS dropped 3% to $1.42 both on a GAAP and adjusted basis.
Due to the prevailing uncertainty over the COVID-19 pandemic and the state of the global economy, the company did not provide an outlook for the full year of 2021.
