Categories Earnings Calls, Health Care

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) Q2 2021 Earnings Call

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) Q2 2021 earnings call dated Mar. 31, 2021

Corporate Participants:

Gerald Gradwell — Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Special Projects

Rosalind Brewer — Chief Executive Officer

James Kehoe — Executive Vice President and Global Chief Financial Officer

Alex Gourlay — Co-Chief Operating Officer

Analysts:

Kevin Caliendo — UBS — Analyst

Steven Valiquette — Barclays — Analyst

Ann Hynes — Mizuho Securities — Analyst

Eric Coldwell — Baird — Analyst

Charles Rhyee — Cowen — Analyst

Eric Percher — Nephron Research — Analyst

Ricky Goldwasser — Morgan Stanley — Analyst

George Hill — Deutsche Bank — Analyst

Glen Santangelo — Guggenheim — Analyst

Brian Tanquilut — Jefferies — Analyst

_________

To read the full earnings call transcript, click here

Most Popular

Earnings Infographic: Micron (MU) stock gains on strong Q2 results

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) reported stronger-than-expected revenues and earnings for the second quarter. The market responded positively to the impressive results and the chipmaker's stock gained during Wednesday's extended

Lululemon (LULU) expects pandemic tailwinds to continue in a post-COVID-19 world

Shares of Lululemon Athletic Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) have gained 67% in the past 12 months. The company reported fourth quarter 2020 earnings results a day ago beating market estimates on

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) reported second-quarter 2021 earnings results today. Sales increased 4.6% to $32.8 billion. It is up 3.5% on a constant currency basis, excluding sales from

Listen On

Tags

pharmaceuticals

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top