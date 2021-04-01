Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) Q2 2021 Earnings Call

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) Q2 2021 earnings call dated Mar. 31, 2021
Corporate Participants:
Gerald Gradwell — Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Special Projects
Rosalind Brewer — Chief Executive Officer
James Kehoe — Executive Vice President and Global Chief Financial Officer
Alex Gourlay — Co-Chief Operating Officer
Analysts:
Kevin Caliendo — UBS — Analyst
Steven Valiquette — Barclays — Analyst
Ann Hynes — Mizuho Securities — Analyst
Eric Coldwell — Baird — Analyst
Charles Rhyee — Cowen — Analyst
Eric Percher — Nephron Research — Analyst
Ricky Goldwasser — Morgan Stanley — Analyst
George Hill — Deutsche Bank — Analyst
Glen Santangelo — Guggenheim — Analyst
Brian Tanquilut — Jefferies — Analyst
