Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) reported first quarter 2021 earnings results today.

Total sales increased 5.7% year-over-year to $36.3 billion. Sales rose 5.2% on a constant currency basis.

Net loss attributable to WBA was $308 million, or $0.36 per share, compared to earnings of $845 million, or $0.95 per share, reported a year ago. Adjusted EPS fell 11.2% to $1.22 versus last year.

For FY2021, Walgreens expects low single-digit growth in adjusted EPS at constant currency rates.

On Wednesday, Walgreens announced that it has agreed to sell the majority of its Alliance Healthcare businesses to AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE: ABC) for approx. $6.5 billion. This deal will allow Walgreens to focus more on expanding its retail pharmacy businesses.

