Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings

Key highlights from Kimberly-Clark’s (KMB) Q2 2023 earnings results

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Net sales were $5.1 billion, up 1% year-over-year. Organic sales grew 5%.

Net income attributable to Kimberly-Clark Corporation decreased 77% to $102 million, or $0.30 per share, compared to last year. Adjusted EPS increased 23% to $1.65.

For the full year of 2023, the company expects net sales growth of 0-2% and organic sales growth of 3-5%. Adjusted EPS is expected to increase 10-14% from last year.

(This story will be updated shortly with an infographic)

Most Popular

Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) Q2 2023 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today. Revenue decreased 3.8% year-over-year to $1.02 billion. Net income was $109.3 million, or $3.08 per share, compared to

Tesla’s margins likely to remain under pressure as it mulls more price cuts

For Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), expanding production capacity and launching new vehicle models has been a continuous process that enabled it to emerge as the largest electric vehicle maker. But

A look at American Airlines’ (AAL) expectations for the near term

Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) were up slightly on Friday. The stock has gained 37% year-to-date. The airliner reported its second quarter 2023 earnings results a day ago,

Tags

consumer products

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top