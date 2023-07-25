Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
Key highlights from Kimberly-Clark’s (KMB) Q2 2023 earnings results
Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today.
Net sales were $5.1 billion, up 1% year-over-year. Organic sales grew 5%.
Net income attributable to Kimberly-Clark Corporation decreased 77% to $102 million, or $0.30 per share, compared to last year. Adjusted EPS increased 23% to $1.65.
For the full year of 2023, the company expects net sales growth of 0-2% and organic sales growth of 3-5%. Adjusted EPS is expected to increase 10-14% from last year.
(This story will be updated shortly with an infographic)
