Key highlights from Kimberly-Clark’s (KMB) Q2 2023 earnings results

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Net sales were $5.1 billion, up 1% year-over-year. Organic sales grew 5%.

Net income attributable to Kimberly-Clark Corporation decreased 77% to $102 million, or $0.30 per share, compared to last year. Adjusted EPS increased 23% to $1.65.

For the full year of 2023, the company expects net sales growth of 0-2% and organic sales growth of 3-5%. Adjusted EPS is expected to increase 10-14% from last year.

(This story will be updated shortly with an infographic)