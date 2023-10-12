Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Q4 2023 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) reported fourth quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Sales increased 9.2% year-over-year to $35.4 billion. Sales growth was 8.3% on a constant currency basis. The top line increase was driven by growth in the US Retail Pharmacy and International segments, and sales contribution from the US Healthcare segment.

Net loss was $180 million, or $0.21 per share, compared to a loss of $415 million, or $0.48 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS decreased 17% to $0.67.

The company expects adjusted EPS of $3.20-3.50 in fiscal year 2024.

