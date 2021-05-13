Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Leisure & Entertainment
Walt Disney (DIS) Q2 revenue down 13%; earnings beat estimates
Media behemoth The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) reported second-quarter revenues that declined from last year as customers stayed away from theatres and parks due to pandemic-related safety issues and restrictions. Meanwhile, earnings increased, reversing the recent trend, and exceeded expectations.
Revenues of the Burbank, California-based company dropped to $15.6 billion in the second quarter from $18.02 billion in the prior-year period and missed the Street view.
Second-quarter profit, excluding one-off items, rose to $0.79 per share from $0.60 per share last year. Analysts had forecast a decline. Unadjusted net income from continuing operations was $912 million or $0.50 per share, compared to $468 million or $0.26 per share in the second quarter of 2020.
Read management/analysts’ comments on Walt Disney’s Q2 report
DIS shares have increased about 64% in the past twelve months, mostly outperforming the market. They declined on Thursday evening soon after the company published the quarterly report.
