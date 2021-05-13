Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Leisure & Entertainment

Walt Disney (DIS) Q2 revenue down 13%; earnings beat estimates

Media behemoth The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) reported second-quarter revenues that declined from last year as customers stayed away from theatres and parks due to pandemic-related safety issues and restrictions. Meanwhile, earnings increased, reversing the recent trend, and exceeded expectations.

Walt Disney Q2 2021 earnings infographicWalt Disney Q2 2021 earnings infographic

Revenues of the Burbank, California-based company dropped to $15.6 billion in the second quarter from $18.02 billion in the prior-year period and missed the Street view.

Walt Disney Segment RevenueWalt Disney Segment Revenue

Second-quarter profit, excluding one-off items, rose to $0.79 per share from $0.60 per share last year. Analysts had forecast a decline. Unadjusted net income from continuing operations was $912 million or $0.50 per share, compared to $468 million or $0.26 per share in the second quarter of 2020.

Read management/analysts’ comments on Walt Disney’s Q2 report

DIS shares have increased about 64% in the past twelve months, mostly outperforming the market. They declined on Thursday evening soon after the company published the quarterly report.

Prior Performance

