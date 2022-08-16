Categories AlphaGraphs, Retail
WMT Earnings: All you need to know about Walmart’s Q2 2023 earnings results
Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today.
Total revenue increased 8.4% year-over-year to $152.9 billion. Revenues grew 9.1% in constant currency.
Consolidated net income attributable to Walmart rose 20.4% YoY to $5.1 billion while EPS grew 23.7% to $1.88. Adjusted EPS amounted to $1.77.
Consolidated net sales are expected to grow about 5% for the third quarter of 2023 and about 4.5% for fiscal year 2023.
