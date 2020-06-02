Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) reported its financial results for the quarter ended April 30, 2020, on Tuesday after the market closes. The results exceeded analysts’ expectations. The company issued second-quarter guidance above-consensus view.

Zoom Video posted a jump in earnings for the first quarter of 2020 driven by higher revenue. The COVID-19 crisis has driven higher demand for distributed, face-to-face interactions and collaboration using Zoom. The top-line soared by 169% year-over-year.

Looking ahead into the Q2, the company expects total revenue in the range of $495-500 million and adjusted earnings in the range of $0.44-0.46 per share. For fiscal 2021, the company predicts total revenue in the range of $1.775-1.8 billion and adjusted earnings in the range of $1.21-1.29 per share.

Past Performance