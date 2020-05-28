360 Finance Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

360 Finance Inc. (QFIN) Q1 2020 earnings call dated

Presentation:

Operator

Good day everyone and welcome to the 360 Finance First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]

At this time, I’d like to turn the conference call over to Ms. Mandy Dole [Phonetic], IR Director. Please go ahead, Mandy.

Mandy Dole — Investor Relations Director

Thank you, operator. Hello, everyone, and welcome to our first quarter 2020 earnings conference call. Our results were issued earlier today and it can be found on our IR website. Joining me today on the call are Mr. Wu Haisheng, our CEO and Director; Mr Alex Wu, our CFO and Director; and Mr. Zheng Yan, our Vice President.

Before we begin our prepared remarks, I would like to remind you of the Company’s Safe Harbor statements in connection with today’s earnings call. Except for any historical information, the material discussed on this conference call may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are based on our current plans, estimates and projections, and therefore you should not place undue reliance on them.

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. We caution that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. For more information about potential risks and uncertainties, please refer to the Company’s filings with the SEC in its registration statements.

In addition, in this call will also include a discussion of certain non-GAAP financial matters. Please refer to our earnings release, which contains a reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. Finally, please note that unless otherwise stated, all figures mentioned during this conference call are in RMB.

I will now turn the call over to our CEO and Director, Mr. Wu Haisheng.

Haisheng Wu — Chief Executive Officer and Director

[Foreign Speech]

Hello everyone and thanks for joining our earnings call today. The first quarter of 2020 was a highly unusual one, during which the entire fintech industry went through COVID-19 induced extreme stress test. While maintaining a complaint and cautious operations strategy, we successfully passed the test with flying colors, attributing to our high-quality borrower base and the prudent internal management. Furthermore, we returned remarkable progress in every aspect of our business operations, despite the challenging market conditions.

Loan origination volume reached RMB51.8 billion during the quarter and 25.6% year-over-year increase. Outstanding loan balance increased to RMB73.1 billion from RMB72.2 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019.

In terms of our financial performance, total revenue reached RMB3.18 billion for the first quarter. If we exclude the impact of the new accounting standards, non-GAAP net income reached RMB764 million for the first quarter, one of the most exceptional results we have accomplished since our IPO.

Despite the impact from the pandemic, every front of our operations improved centrally.

Next, let me give you an update on the key progress, since our last call. In terms of risk management, whereas our risk models faced some pressure from the impact of the pandemic, they remained effective and stable. These posted a quick recovery of our underlying asset quality and improving momentum of the D1 delinquency rate and and d collection rate.

Up to present, our D1 delinquency rate has fallen to 6.6%, while our M1 collection rate has increased to above 85.8%. Our M3 delinquency rate, which is a lagging indicator, went up to 2.17% compared to pre-pandemic levels. Nevertheless, this is a remarkable result amid a challenging environment.

We continued to ensure a provisional coverage of 4 times during the quarter. Thanks to our strong operational and [Indecipherable] capabilities, we managed to provide a full and a transparent industry-leading information disclosure throughout the pre-pandemic and the pandemic period.

In terms of capital-light model and our Platform Services business, for which we take no principal risk, by the end of the first quarter, Platform Services business helped free up accumulated RMB780 million in operational cash flow. Outstanding loan balance under the capital-light model accounted for 21.2% of total loan book, up from 19.5% in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Going forward, our long-term growth strategy will focus on expanding our capital-light model, while cautiously pacing the growth to ensure it aligns well with market dynamics and maximize shareholders’ value.

Well, in terms of operational efficiency, we proactively scaled that for our acquisition activities and continued to cut down sales and the marketing expense during the quarter in response to market change. As a result, acquisition cost for each new borrower with approved credit line fell to RMB159 from RMB228 in the fourth quarter of 2019. This drop down in customer acquisition cost was attributable to that, we brought down approval rate under a more prudent risk management strategy. Also, we carried on the diversified strategy Diversified strategy in customer acquisition activities in an effort to expand more channels and obtain users with better credit profile. We have established a cooperation with various high quality channel partners with consumption scenarios such as Hellobike, Xiaomi and ICE [Phonetic]. Since we provided more superior user experience, we expect more and more channel partners would welcome our partnership. In terms of existing customer management, a virtual credit card product, called V-pocket, in Chinese, [Foreign Speech], which we developed in the past, increasingly contributed to our users thickness in the first quarter.

To elaborate, [Indecipherable] purchase rate within 30 days, reached 80%, indicating a monthly transaction number of 10 times on average. Additionally, we offered a credit limit upgrade product called, [Foreign Speech], in Chinese which proved to be quite popular and it has accumulated 1.5 million users already. Moreover, we’re launching a product called Intelligent Credit Engine, [Foreign Speech] in Chinese, aiming to activate borrowers who has to conduct their first credit draw down on our app. This product proves to be quite effective as well. In summary, we intend to explore different initiatives to enhance operational efficiencies in every element of our business and boosting their stickiness further. In addition, we have successfully issued three ABS this year so far. The cost of the most recent one reached a coupon rate as low as 4.2% for the senior A tranche, contributing to our further decrease in overall funding cost for our credit driven service to only 7.7% from 8% in the fourth quarter of 2019. In terms of compliance, as a leading fintech platform in China, we have always adhered to the highest standard in compliance. Together with BAT, JT, Lufax and other platforms, we were among the first batch of companies to receive approval to file our mobile finance app with the National Internet Finance Association of China. Among those on the list, for the mobile app, we were one of the few platforms that is neither a financial institution nor a payment company. Moreover, our 360 [Indecipherable] app has received a Level 3 testing certificate from China’s National Computer Virus Emergency Response Center, the highest level issued by the institution. In particular, our app, received a Level 3 rating for both privacy policy and data security. In addition, what’s also worth mentioning is that China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, in short CBIRC, for the first time issued a consolidated trust on the guideline of commercial banks online lending business for public comment on May 9, 2020. The draft [Indecipherable] one size fits all in previous versions such as regional banks geography constraints and the funding constraint on gross lending. Instead it differentiates consumer finance loan from business loan and sets separate regulatory requirements in terms of credit cap and tenure based on characteristic of respective loan product. We believe this will ultimately become the basic law for online lending business in China. While maintaining a strict regulatory term, this draft further legitimize online lending platforms in terms of business operations, and substantially reduce regulatory overhangs. This marks a significant milestone for China online lending industry and the loan facilitation business, also [Indecipherable] measures and support roll out in a sequential manner. We view this regulation as beneficial to the industry, particularly leading players, as this promotes a more healthy business development environment. The regulatory development is in line with our anticipation. We always believe that the strict regulatory requirements and the economy downturn pressure would benefit top players led by industry giants, while gradually waiting out more in the media platform that are too week to compete. This trend known as Matthew effect has so far been proven in the first quarter. As a premium demand within the consumer finance market continues, we will be well positioned to capitalize on the growing opportunities and the — how — more market share with a promising outlook. Hence, we would like to reiterate our full-year guidance of loan origination volume which is RMB200 billion to RMB220 billion.

In the short term, taking into consideration of the gradually recovering markets and the pandemic both in China and globally, our asset quality has always — already entered into a steadily improving momentum as indicated by recent recovering operation data. We will plan and carry out our business operation with cautious optimism for the rest of the year aiming to vigilantly grow lower origination volume and the number of borrowers. This will further boost up both quantity and the quality of our loan portfolios. We remain confident to deliver more outstanding returns to our shareholders in the coming quarters. Well, I will now hand over to our CFO to — remarks.

Jiang Wu — Chief Financial Officer and Director

Okay, thank you, Haisheng and thank you, Mandy. Good evening, everyone. Haisheng just shared with you a lot of exciting news about our first quarter and the coming quarters going forward. My part would be a little more boring Little more boring talking about the new accounting standards. So please bear with me. So we see a very quite unusual quarter compared with the previous ones, not only because of the outbreak of COVID-19, but also the complicated situation by the new accounting standards. So let me start off by explaining the difference between the new accounting standards we adopted starting this quarter and the new ones, and the migration between this two. Hopefully, we will give you a clear guidance after this remarks on how to read our statements.

As a U.S. listed company, we are required to adopt the new accounting standard ASC 326: Financial instruments – Credit Losses from this year. In consequences, our results this quarter are not directly comparable with previous quarters on a like-for-like basis. In consideration of helping all stakeholders better understand the impact of the new accounting standards as well as provide a more accurate reflection of our business and financial performance, I would like to spend some time working you through how the new accounting standards have impacted our financial statements. As we provide guarantee services for Credit Driven Services business, at the inception of each loan we estimate expected guaranteed revenue and recorded contingent guarantee liabilities with provisions for the potential credit losses. Under the old accounting standards, provision for the above mentioned guarantee liabilities and the guarantee revenue are net out directly on the very first day of loan inception. However, under the new accounting standards, guarantee revenue is required to be recognized at amortized schedule through a loan life cycle, whereas provision for this contingent guarantee liabilities remain to be recorded as a whole at Day 1. Two key points to emphasize here, first, the amortized recognition of the guarantee revenue is not related to the actual credit loss after the loan. To put it in a plain way, even if the loan eventually becomes defaulted, guarantee revenue will still be recognized by each installment as originally scheduled. The credit losses are accounted for by adjusting provisions and guarantee liabilities. Second, from the perspective of asset quality, the old and the new accounting standards make no difference. The only change lies in the accounting treatment on paper and the timeline of recognition. As a result, for each quarter going forward, there will be two additional items on our income statement. One, is provision for contingent liabilities under the expense line, which accounts for the estimated credit loss associated with the contingent guarantee liabilities, driven by the new loan originated during the specific quarter, and the other one is, revenue from releasing of guarantee liabilities, under the revenue line for guarantee revenue released at amortized schedule, driven by the historical loan assets.

During the first quarter of this year, provision for contingent liabilities were 1.7 billion, while revenue from releasing of guarantee liability was RMB1 billion. Furthermore, the new accounting standards require a one-time adjustment of expected credit loss related to existing loan portfolios, which is reflected in open balance of the return earnings at the beginning of 2020. This translated into an RMB1.4 billion reduction in our return earnings. I would like to draw your attention here that the decrease of the return only mainly results from the recognition of the contingent guarantee liabilities and stand ready guarantee liabilities at the inception of the guarantees in accordance with the new standards. The stand ready guarantee liabilities, which is asset item will be recognized, or say, released as a guarantee revenue on a amortized basis over the lifetime of the loan. This has no impact whatsoever on net income, business operations and asset quality when the guarantee service expires. Hopefully, that provides more conceptual clarity on the impact of new accounting standards. Now, let’s take a look at the numbers changes on our financial statements due to this new accounting standard. First, as you can see on our P&L, there was a revenue line on the Credit Driven Services segment, titled revenue from releasing of guarantee liabilities, which represents the above mentioned guarantee revenue recognized for historical loan portfolios at amortized schedules. This [Phonetic] amounts RMB1 billion under the new standards and the RMB107 million under the old standards. Second, there was an expense line titled, provision for contingent liabilities, which stands for provisions set aside for the estimated credit loss associated with the contingent guarantee liabilities, driven by the new loan originated in the first quarter, which is RMB1.4 billion. The remainder is the additional provision of RMB280 million, which accounted for the additional provision to cope with the deterioration of asset quality of the historical loan portfolios due to COVID-19.

Thirdly, on balance sheet for a sub-line titled, return earning in shareholder equity section, the balance of accumulated return earnings decreased by approximately RMB1.25 billion compared with year-end 2019. The decrease represented an accurate amount of RMB1.4 billion reduction to opening balance of the return earnings, which accounted for one-time provision for existing loan book required by the new accounting standards and RMB183 million increase in — to return earnings attributable to net income attributable to ordinary shareholders in the first quarter. Well, hopefully you are not lost in my boring explanation on the accounting standards, just in case that you are already lost, we have prepared a few slides, which will be available on our IR website in the coming few days to illustrate the migration from the old accounting standards to the new one. So, which is essentially what I mentioned just now. Okay. With the clarification on the new accounting standards, I would like to now go over a like-for-like basis analysis on financial performance under the old accounting standards in an effort to help stakeholders better understand our business operation in the first quarter.

Firstly, as Haisheng just mentioned, that under the old accounting standards, the total net revenue was RMB2.3 billion, representing a 16.7% year-over-year increase and relatively flat on a quarterly basis, which was remarkable in our sense given the heat of the COVID-19 during the same period. Non-GAAP net income was RMB764 million, representing a 48% quarter-over-quarter increase, one of the most exceptional quarters we have ever had since IPO. Secondly, in phase of significant macroeconomic uncertainty during the pandemic, we have undertaken decisive initiatives to cut on cost and enhance operational efficiency. For instance, customer acquisition cost for each new borrowers with approved credit line dropped down further to want RMB159 in the past quarter compared with RMB228 in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Total sales and marketing expense fell to RMB223 million in the past quarter from RMB425 million in the fourth quarter in 2019. This was the third consecutive quarter on the improvement of customer acquisition efficiency and the financial discipline. And another solid cost efficient enhancement laid out our funding side, as Haisheng just mentioned, in the past quarter would continue to develop cooperation with more institutional funding partners, despite the severe challenging market conditions. The number of the institutional funding partners we work with increased from 81 to 84 by end of the past quarter. This further brought down the overall funding cost to 7.57% [Phonetic]. In addition, we successfully issued three rounds of ABS in 2020 with a total size of more than RMB1 billion. The latest round of issuance hit historical low record of funding costs at the 4.2% for the senior A tranche. We believe this is a strong reflection of financial institutions faith with us. Thirdly, given the negative impact from volatile markets on the asset quality, we’ll continue to roll out the prudent operational and financial initiatives to offset the impact. While the effort [Phonetic] will primarily reflect in three dimensions. First, in terms of the leverage ratio, under the old accounting standards, it went down continually to 7.7 times from 8.1 times in the fourth quarter of 2019. This was primarily driven by the increased proportion of our capital-light model as Haisheng just mentioned. While the — our total outstanding loan balance continued to grow, the portion of the Credit Driven Services business actually decreased to RMB57.6 billion at the end of the first quarter from RMB58.1 billion at the year end of 2019. Second, in the fourth quarter of 2019, we booked additional provision of RMB735 million to enhance our provision coverage ratio to 4.4 times, as we noticed the challenge on the asset quality due to unfavorable market conditions.

In the first quarter of this year, we had witnessed a deterioration of the asset quality in February, but then it’s slowly returning back to the normalized level. Hence, we further booked provision of RMB280 million to maintain a 4 times provision coverage ratio. Third, our cash result hit a historical record of RMB6.8 billion. Excluding cash deposit required in operations, registered capital for various business license and operational working capital, our free cash flow recorded at the highest level of RMB1.6 billion in the first quarter. This was largely benefited from our diligent efforts on cost control and operational efficiencies such as reducing the turnover days of account receivables and reasonably increase the turnover days of payables to our business partners during the COVID-19 situation. All these efforts have not only equipped us with the flexibility to navigate the pandemic storm, but also positioned us to capture the historic and the enormous growth opportunities when we exit this crisis. Finally, let me give you some color about our outlook for the second quarter and full years from a financial perspective. First, our business during the second quarter has improved remarkably on a sequential basis and should be reflected in our financial performance in the coming quarter. We expect a decent growth in terms of both top line and bottom line on our P&L in the second quarter. Based on our current assessment, we do not expect to incur any further additional provisions for credit losses triggered by the deterioration of asset quality in the near future. With the guarantee revenue from historical loan book being recognized over time, we expect shareholders’ equity to gradually return to a healthier level. Second, we are still evaluating market conditions to decide whether we will resume on a scalable expansion of business. However, we should remain vigilant on the potential second round of negative impact due to the global pandemic development. Hence, we would like to maintain our full-year 2020 guidance, no change. That concluded my remarks. Thank you, everyone. Now, we are open for questions.

Questions and Answers:

Operator

Thank you. We will now begin our question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Our first question is from John Cai at Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

We are still processing the Q&A portion of the conference call. We will be updating it as soon as we analyze and process the con call. Stay tuned here for more updates.

Disclaimer This transcript is produced by AlphaStreet, Inc. While we strive to produce the best transcripts, it may contain misspellings and other inaccuracies. This transcript is provided as is without express or implied warranties of any kind. As with all our articles, AlphaStreet, Inc. does not assume any responsibility for your use of this content, and we strongly encourage you to do your own research, including listening to the call yourself and reading the company’s SEC filings. Neither the information nor any opinion expressed in this transcript constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of securities or commodities. Any opinion expressed in the transcript does not necessarily reflect the views of AlphaStreet, Inc. © COPYRIGHT 2020, AlphaStreet, Inc. All rights reserved. Any reproduction, redistribution or retransmission is expressly prohibited.