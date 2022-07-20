Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Earnings: 2Q22 Key Numbers

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) reported second quarter 2022 earnings results.
Total sales increased 10.1% year-over-year to $11.3 billion. On an organic basis, revenues grew 14.3%.
GAAP net earnings rose nearly 70% YoY to $2 billion and EPS rose nearly 73% to $1.14. Adjusted EPS grew 22.2% to $1.43.
For FY2022, GAAP EPS is expected to be at least $3.50 and adjusted EPS is expected to be at least $4.90.
Prior performance
