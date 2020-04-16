Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Q1 2020 earnings call dated

Robert B. Ford — President and Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Scott. Good morning everyone and thank you for joining us. As everyone here knows, we haven’t seen a quarter or any time quite like this before. This global environment is unprecedented in our lifetimes. Before we get into the details of the quarter, I want to take a moment to thank our employees, our customers and our suppliers, all of whom are making extraordinary efforts to keep systems working, and to maintain supply of our critically important products for the people who need them.

This moment has strongly underscored two fundamental things to me. The first is the biggest and most important and that’s the essential nature of health and healthcare. Times like these make very clear what truly matters the most. The second, to bring a closure to home has to do with the nature of Abbott. We’ve been in the business of improving people’s health through medical innovation for more than 130 years. And it’s in moments like these, that the importance of our mission becomes even more critical delivering for the people that depend on us.

I’ve been extremely impressed, though not at all surprised, by the way my colleagues around the world have stepped up to this moment. As you know, we’ve quickly developed and launch three diagnostic test for COVID-19, two for the laboratory setting and one for rapid point-of-care testing. At the same time, our teams in every business and around the world have been making extraordinary efforts to keep our operations running and our supply chains moving and to undertake the thousands of processes to make our vital products and get them to the people who need them. And we’re also donating both funding and products to support frontline healthcare workers, families and communities to meet the challenges of this pandemic. I think this speaks to a well-known attribute of Abbott’s culture. We’re execution-oriented and we could be relied on to deliver when it matters the most because we know how important our work is, that lives depend on us and we take that very seriously.

Our diversified business model is a true strength in times like these, the model that has served our shareholders and the company very well. Under normal circumstances, it provides more opportunities for growth and in situations like this, it helps to dampen the impact by ensuring we’re not overly reliant on a given business, products or geography.

Overall, our sales grew nearly 4.5% on an organic basis in the first quarter. Looking across our portfolio, some parts of the business faced challenges, others have been relatively stable and still others are performing at high levels to meet new demands. Beginning in February, as China implemented quarantine restrictions and non-emergency healthcare activities were postponed, we saw sharp declines in both cardiovascular device procedures and routine core laboratory diagnostic testing volumes in that country. Encouragingly, over the course of March, and the first two weeks of April, we’ve seen a steady improvement in procedures and testing volumes in China from the lows we saw in February.

As the virus spread geographically, the impact initially expanded to pockets of Asia and Europe beginning in late February and more broadly across Europe and the U.S. during the last few weeks of March. As the healthcare industry shifted its focus to fighting the virus, we saw similar impacts to our business as those we had seen in China. Based on our most recent data points, while we haven’t seen a rebound, we’re starting to see some signs of stabilization. Importantly, while we’re navigating the demands of the current environment, we continue to advance our pipeline and strengthen our long term growth platforms.

Over the last few months, we’ve announced CE Mark approvals of new products in important cardiovascular device areas including TriClip, the world’s first minimally invasive device for repairing a Leaky tricuspid heart valve, Tendyne a first-of-its-kind device for mitral heart valve replacement and Gallant, our next generation implantable cardiac defibrillator. In EPD and Nutrition, underlying market growth and share dynamics remain in line with historical trends during the quarter, with the exception of increased demand during late March in advance of shelter-in-place restrictions in certain markets, most notably in U.S. Pediatric Nutrition. In Diabetes Care, FreeStyle Libre continue to add new users at a strong and steady rate throughout the quarter, as reflected by sales growth of more than 60%. We also continue to expand reimbursement coverage for Libre around the world, including recently becoming the only continuous glucose monitoring system to obtain reimbursement in Japan for people with Type 2 diabetes. And just last week, we announced the availability of FreeStyle Libre for hospitalized patients with COVID-19. The Libre system allows front line healthcare workers and hospitals to remotely monitor glucose levels in patients with diabetes in order to minimize exposure to COVID-19 and preserve the use of personal protective equipment. In partnership with the American Diabetes Association, Abbott has donated 25,000 FreeStyle Libre sensors to U.S. hospitals and medical centers and outbreak hotspots to help accelerate access to the technology. Before I wrap up, I’d like to take a moment to discuss our ongoing efforts in the area of diagnostic testing for COVID-19. Abbott has long been a global leader in infectious disease testing, so leading in this area is a role we can and should play. In late March, we launched two molecular diagnostic test to detect COVID-19, one for our ID NOW rapid point-of-care platform and one for our m2000 laboratory platform. Over the past few weeks, we’ve been actively working with government authorities and health systems to deploy these tests to places of greatest need. And just yesterday, we announced the launch of a lab based serology test for the detection of the antibody IgG. While molecular testing detects whether someone currently has the virus, antibody test determine if someone was previously infected. We already began shipping these antibody test and intend to ship 4 million tests in April and ramping up capacity to 20 million tests per month in June and beyond. But our efforts don’t stop there. We’re moving as fast as we can to develop additional tests including a lab-based serology test to detect another important antibody IgM, which we expect to launch in the near future. I’d like to thank our outstanding scientists, as well as our manufacturing, supply chain and business teams. They really stepped up to the challenge and are doing extraordinary work to increase availability of diagnostic testing as we fight this pandemic. So in summary, this unprecedented situation underscores our purpose and the strength of our diversified business model. The underlying fundamentals of our business remains strong and our manufacturing and supply chain have been highly resilient. We’ve long planned for how to maintain business continuity in the face of a global crisis and our employees and suppliers have risen to the challenge. And lastly, Abbott is contributing in a significant and meaningful way by providing new test solutions across our diagnostic platforms to help screen as many people as possible. I’ll now turn over the call to Bob. Bob?

Robert E. Funck Jr. — Executive Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer

Thanks, Robert. As Scott mentioned earlier, Please note that all references to sales growth rates, unless otherwise noted, are on an organic basis, which is consistent with our previous guidance. Turning to our results, sales for the first quarter increased 4.3%. Our adjusted gross margin ratio was 58% of sales. R&D investment was 7.3% of sales and adjusted SG&A expense was 32.2% of sales.

Exchange had an unfavorable year-over-year impact of 1.8% on first quarter sales. During the quarter, we saw the U.S. dollar strengthen versus most currencies, which resulted in a larger unfavorable impact on sales compared to expectations, had exchange rates held steady since the time of our earnings call in January. Based on current rates, we would now expect exchange to have a negative impact of a little more than 3% on our full year sales.

As we announced this morning in our earnings news release, given the uncertainties regarding the duration and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, we’re suspending our previously issued annual guidance for sales and earnings per share. We’re actively monitoring the situation closely and we’ll provide updates as appropriate.

Before we open the call for questions, I’d like to briefly discuss Abbott’s overall financial condition. As this situation has reminded all of us, unforeseen events can rapidly change the environment we operate in. And our philosophy of maintaining strong financial flexibility is in place for just these types of moments. Overall, I’d say, our financial health is strong. We ended the first quarter with approximately $3.7 billion of cash and short term investments and we have existing agreements in place that will provide additional access to $5 billion, if needed.

As you know, over the last couple of years, we have put a heavy emphasis on strong cash flow generation and rapid debt paydown following a period of strategic shaping. This focused effort has positioned us with healthy leverage ratios and only a modest amount of debt coming due over the next few years. It has also resulted in strong investment grade credit ratings. That said, we are prudently planning to ensure we can withstand a variety of potential scenarios that may emerge over the coming months.

As Robert mentioned earlier, our diversified business model is a true strength in times like these. I would also add that our disciplined and thoughtful approach to financial decisions and capital allocation priorities are also strengths and that Abbott is well-positioned to navigate this challenge. With that, we’ll now open the call for questions.

Questions and Answers:

