Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Health Care
AbbVie Q4 2024 adjusted earnings decline despite 6% revenue growth
Biopharmaceutical company AbbVie, Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) announced fourth-quarter 2024 financial results, reporting a double-digit dip in adjusted earnings and an increase in revenues.
The company reported worldwide net revenues of $15.1 billion for the December quarter, up 6% from the corresponding period of 2023. The main operating segments registered growth.
Net income, adjusted for special items, declined to $2.16 per share in Q4 from $2.79 per share in the year-ago quarter. On a reported basis, it was a net loss of $22 million or $0.02 per share in the fourth quarter, compared to a profit of $822 million or $0.46 per share last year.
Prior Performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Q4 2024 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) reported its fourth quarter 2024 earnings results today. Net sales of $4.94 billion remained relatively unchanged from the prior-year quarter. Organic sales grew 4.3%. Net income
Infographic: How Visa (V) performed in Q1 2025
Visa (NYSE: V) reported net revenue of $9.5 billion for the first quarter of 2025, up 10% year-over-year driven by growth in payments volume, cross-border volume and processed transactions. Net
AAPL Earnings: Apple Q1 revenue, profit beat estimates; iPhone sales drop
Gadget giant Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) on Thursday reported stronger-than-expected revenue and earnings for the first quarter of 2025. The tech firm reported net sales of $124.30 billion for the