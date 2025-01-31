AbbVie Q4 2024 adjusted earnings decline despite 6% revenue growth

Biopharmaceutical company AbbVie, Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) announced fourth-quarter 2024 financial results, reporting a double-digit dip in adjusted earnings and an increase in revenues.

The company reported worldwide net revenues of $15.1 billion for the December quarter, up 6% from the corresponding period of 2023. The main operating segments registered growth.

Net income, adjusted for special items, declined to $2.16 per share in Q4 from $2.79 per share in the year-ago quarter. On a reported basis, it was a net loss of $22 million or $0.02 per share in the fourth quarter, compared to a profit of $822 million or $0.46 per share last year.

