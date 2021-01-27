Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Health Care
ABT Earnings: Key numbers from Abbott Laboratories Q4 financial results
Abbott (NYSE: ABT) today announced its fourth-quarter financial results for the period ended December 31, 2020.
Net earnings for the fourth quarter was $2.16 billion, or $1.20 per share, compared to net earnings of $1.04 billion, or $0.59 per share in the fourth quarter of 2020.
Total net sales increased 28.7% to $10.7 billion.
Abbott shares inched up 1% during the pre-market hours following the earnings announcement.
