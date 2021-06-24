Accenture PLC (ACN) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Accenture PLC (NYSE: ACN) Q3 2021 earnings call dated

Presentation:

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. And and welcome to Accenture’s Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] Later we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the conference over to our host Managing Director, Head of Investor Relations Ms. Angie Park. Please go ahead.

Angie Park — Managing Director and Head of Investor Relations

Thank you, operator, and thanks everyone for joining us today on our third quarter fiscal 2021 earnings announcement. As the operator just mentioned, I’m Angie Park, Managing Director, Head of Investor Relations. On today’s call, you will hear from Julie Sweet, our Chief Executive Officer and KC McClure, our Chief Financial Officer. We hope you’ve had an opportunity to review the news release we issued a short time ago.

Let me quickly outline the agenda for today’s call. Julie will begin with an overview of our results; KC will take you through the financial details, including the income statement and balance sheet along with some key operational metrics for the third quarter. Julie, will then provide a brief update on our market positioning before KC provides our business outlook for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2021. We will then take your questions before Julie provides a wrap-up at the end of the call.

Some of the matters we’ll discuss on this call, including our business outlook are forward-looking and as such are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those factors set forth in today’s news release and discussed in our annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in this call.

During our call today, we will reference certain non-GAAP financial measures, which we believe provide useful information for investors. We include reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures where appropriate to GAAP in our news release or in the Investor Relations section of our website at accenture.com. As always, Accenture assumes no obligation to update the information presented on this conference call.

Now, let me turn the call over to Julie.