Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
ACN Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Accenture’s Q4 2024 financial results
Accenture (NYSE: ACN) reported its fourth quarter 2024 earnings results today.
Revenues were $16.4 billion, up 3% in US dollars and 5% in local currency compared to the same period last year.
Net income attributable to Accenture plc was $1.68 billion, compared to $1.37 billion last year.
GAAP EPS was $2.66, up 24%, and adjusted EPS was $2.79, up 3%, from the prior-year period.
The top and bottom line numbers beat estimates, sending the stock climbing over 3% in premarket hours on Thursday.
New bookings were $20.1 billion.
Accenture expects revenues for the first quarter of 2025 to be $16.85-17.45 billion.
For fiscal year 2025, the company expects revenue growth of 3-6% in local currency. GAAP EPS is expected to be $12.55-12.91.
(This story will be updated shortly with an infographic)
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Micron (MU) Q4 earnings beat Street view; revenue nearly doubles
Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) reported a profit for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to a loss last year as the chipmaker's revenues surged 93%. Earnings also beat analysts'
Earnings Preview: Paychex (PAYX) likely had a modest start to fiscal 2025
Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) has a strong track record of consistent revenue and margin performance, even in the face of challenging operating conditions and economic uncertainties. The company, a leading
What to expect when McCormick (MKC) reports Q3 2024 earnings results
Shares of McCormick & Company Inc. (NYSE: MKC) stayed red on Wednesday. The stock has gained 23% over the past three months. The spices and condiments manufacturer is scheduled to report