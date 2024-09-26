ACN Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Accenture’s Q4 2024 financial results

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) reported its fourth quarter 2024 earnings results today.

Revenues were $16.4 billion, up 3% in US dollars and 5% in local currency compared to the same period last year.

Net income attributable to Accenture plc was $1.68 billion, compared to $1.37 billion last year.

GAAP EPS was $2.66, up 24%, and adjusted EPS was $2.79, up 3%, from the prior-year period.

The top and bottom line numbers beat estimates, sending the stock climbing over 3% in premarket hours on Thursday.

New bookings were $20.1 billion.

Accenture expects revenues for the first quarter of 2025 to be $16.85-17.45 billion.

For fiscal year 2025, the company expects revenue growth of 3-6% in local currency. GAAP EPS is expected to be $12.55-12.91.

