Alaska Air Group (ALK) Q1 2020 earnings Infographic

Days after Warren Buffett announced that he had ditched his holding in airline stocks, Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK) reported it’s first-quarter financial results.
ALK stock rose 6% immediately after the announcement as the company posted narrower losses than expected. The stock has plunged 53% in the trailing 12 months.
“The impacts of COVID-19 on our business have been unprecedented. Demand deterioration began in February, and in March cancellations overwhelmed new bookings. Today demand remains over 90% below normal levels,” the company said in a statement.
Prior performance
Peer review
Most Popular
After weak Q1, ExxonMobil (XOM) plans cost-reduction to beat demand woes
All the leading oil companies have slashed production after industry leading energy explorer ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) incurred a loss in the early months of the fiscal year as crude prices
Shake Shack (SHAK) slips to a loss in Q1 but beats estimates
Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE: SHAK) reported its financial results for the quarter ended March 25, 2020, on Monday after the bell. The bottom line exceeded analysts' expectations while the top-line
ImmunoGen CEO Mark Enyedy speaks on product strategy, pipeline and more
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mF6AFnngf4M COVID-19 has been pretty disruptive on clinical-level biotech and pharmaceutical companies worldwide, especially those running on tight budgets. Clinical trials have been obstructed and dialogues with regulators have been