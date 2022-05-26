Categories AlphaGraphs, Retail, Technology
Alibaba Group (BABA) Q4 2022 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) reported fourth quarter 2022 earnings results today.
Revenue totaled $32.1 billion, up 9% year-over-year, driven mainly by revenue growth in the China commerce segment.
Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders was $2.56 billion. Adjusted net income dropped 24% year-over-year to $3.12 billion.
Diluted loss per ADS was $0.96 while adjusted earnings per ADS fell 23% year-over-year to $1.25.
Due to the impact from COVID-19 on its businesses and the related uncertainties, Alibaba is not providing guidance at present.
