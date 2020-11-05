Categories Earnings Calls, Technology

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) Q3 2020 Earnings Call

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) Q3 2020 earnings call dated Nov. 05, 2020

Corporate Participants:

Rob Lin — Head of Investor Relations

Daniel Yong ZHANG — Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Maggie Wei WU — Director and Chief Financial Officer

Joseph C. TSAI — Executive Vice Chairman

Analysts:

Binnie Wong — HSBC — Analyst

Thomas Chong — Jefferies — Analyst

Mark Mahaney — RBC Capital Markets — Analyst

Gregory Zhao — Barclays Bank — Analyst

Eddie Leung — Bank of America Merrill Lynch — Analyst

Alex Yao — J.P. Morgan — Analyst

Alicia Yap — Citigroup — Analyst

___

To read the full earnings call transcript, click here.

Also Read:  Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) Q3 2020 Earnings Call

Most Popular

Alibaba (BABA) Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights for Q2 2021

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) reported its second quarter 2021 earnings results today. Revenue increased 30% year-over-year to RMB155,059 million ($22.8 billion). Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders fell

Expedia revenues decline 58% in Q3: Infographic

Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) reported third-quarter 2020 financial results after the regular trading hours on Wednesday. The travel company reported a 58% decline in Q3 revenue of $1.5 billion, surpassing

Infographic: How Fitbit (FIT) performed in Q3 2020

Fitbit Inc. (NYSE: FIT) reported third quarter 2020 earnings results today. Revenues increased 5% year-over-year to $364 million. GAAP net loss was $54.5 million, or $0.20 per share, compared to

Listen On

Tags

Ecommerce

Related Articles

Top