Altria Group Inc (MO) Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Altria Group Inc (NYSE: MO) Q4 2020 earnings call dated Jan. 28, 2021.

Presentation:

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Altria Group 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings Conference Call. Today’s call is scheduled to last about one hour including remarks by Altria’s management and a question-and-answer session. Representatives of the investment community and media on the call will be able to ask questions following the conclusion of the prepared remarks. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the call over to Mac Livingston, Vice President of Investor Relations for Altria Client Services. Please go ahead, sir.

Mac Livingston — Vice President, Investor Relations

Thanks, Laurie. Good morning and thank you for joining us. This morning, Billy Gifford, Altria’s CEO; and Sal Mancuso, our CFO will discuss Altria’s fourth quarter and full year business results.

Earlier today we issued a press release providing our results. The release, presentation and quarterly metrics are all available on our website at altria.com.

During our call today, unless otherwise stated, we’re comparing results to the same period in 2019. Our remarks contain forward-looking and cautionary statements and projections of future results. Please review the forward-looking and cautionary statement section at the end of today’s earnings release for various factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from projections. Future dividend payments and share repurchases remain subject to the discretion of Altria’s Board.

Altria reports its financial results in accordance with US Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. Today’s call will contain various operating results on both a reported and adjusted basis. Adjusted results exclude special items that affect comparisons with reported results. Descriptions of these non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliations are included in today’s earnings release and on our website at altria.com.

Finally, all references in today’s remarks to tobacco consumers or consumers within a specific tobacco category or segment refer to existing adult tobacco consumers, 21 years of age or older.

With that, I’ll turn the call over to Billy.

Billy Gifford — Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Mac. Good morning and thank you for joining us. Altria delivered outstanding results in 2020 and managed through the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic. Our Tobacco businesses were resilient and our employees demonstrated unwavering commitment to their work, colleagues and communities. Our employees continued to move Altria forward, and we believe we’re making steady progress towards — toward our 10-year vision to responsibly lead the transition of adult smokers to a non-combustible future.

We continue to execute against the strategies we previously shared, including maximizing profits in our combustible businesses. Responsibly expanding our non-combustible products and demonstrating science-based leadership in the external environment. We remained active in our communities, supported relief efforts for the pandemic and the West Coast wildfires. We’re committed to driving positive change and addressing racial and economic inequities.

Change starts from within, and our employees are leading our efforts to build a more diverse, inclusive and equitable organization. Our 11 employee resource groups are helping promote cultural awareness and diversity in our workplace and within our communities. Two of these organizations, Mosaic and Si! were recently recognized for their contributions by the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce and by the Virginia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, respectively.

We also acknowledge the importance of addressing environmental challenges and we’ve established ambitious goals for 2030. Last month we were among the 1% of companies awarded a AA rating from CDP for Climate and Water Stewardship. We’re proud of these efforts and I look forward to sharing more details about our ESG initiatives next month at CAGNY.

2020 was a dynamic year in the Tobacco industry, with notable changes in each category. Tobacco consumers continue to adopt non-combustible alternatives to cigarettes, most significantly in the old tobacco space with rapid growth and all nicotine pouches off of a small base and a return to moderate volume growth in moist smokeless tobacco. The Heated Tobacco category also showed encouraging signs of smoker interest though it remains in its early stages. The e-vapor category, however, which has been the biggest driver of smoker conversion over the last several years contracted in 2020 as it continued to undergo a transition period pending FDA market determinations. And in combustibles, cigarette volumes were a lot of change from 2019 as the COVID-19 pandemic altered smoker behaviors and purchasing patterns.

Looking at the Tobacco space in total, estimated equivalized volumes remained stable. In fact, over the last five years, we estimate the total tobacco volumes have only decreased by 1% on a compounded annual basis. While 2020 represented a pause in some industry trends away from combustible products, our plans to achieve our 10-year vision remains centered around building a deep understanding of evolving tobacco consumer preferences, meeting these preferences by expanding the awareness and availability of our non-combustible product portfolio and when authorized by the FDA engaging with smokers to educate them on the benefits of switching to alternative products.

Let’s now turn to our 2020 business results. Altria’s full year adjusted diluted earnings per share grew 3.6% driven by strong performance from our Tobacco businesses. We also returned nearly $6.3 billion in cash to our shareholders in the form of dividends, and our Board increased the dividend for the 55th time in the past 51 years. Our smokeable products segment continues to be the engine that powers our 10-year vision, generating significant cash that can be invested in non-combustible products and return to shareholders. This segment has demonstrated strong profit growth in a variety of marketplace conditions. Over the last five years, smokeable segment adjusted OCI has grown by 5.5% on a compounded annual basis and this segment has delivered excellent financial performance across various volumes and market share dynamics. We continue to be pleased with the performance of our combustible businesses and Sal will provide more details on the segment in his remarks.

Moving to our non-combustible offerings. We’re pleased with the continued strength of USSTCs moist smokeless tobacco business and the encouraging results from our other non-combustible products. We believe our products and investments with the old tobacco e-vapor and heated tobacco categories present compelling options for the millions of US smokers looking for alternatives to cigarettes. In old tobacco, we believe we have an unmatched portfolio of MST and oral nicotine pouch products.

Copenhagen remains the leading oral tobacco brand and delivered strong volume and profit performance for the year. We’re also excited about the potential for on! and believe it’s a satisfying product for both smokers and dippers. Helix made significant progress in its first full year of operations. Over the last 12 months, our talented regulatory affairs team assist the Helix in following PMTAs for the on! portfolio, which we believe demonstrate that the products are appropriate for the protection of public health. Our highly skilled engineers and machine operators supported Helix in establishing a manufacturing footprint for on! in our Richmond facility and Helix has reached annualized capacity for on! of 50 million cans. The team continues to install machinery and Helix expects unconstrained manufacturing capacity for the US market by mid-year 2021. And the Helix brand management and AGDC’s sales teams collaborated to steadily increase the retail distribution of on! during the year and executed innovative trial generating promotions that demonstrates the ability for on! to gain traction with smokers and dippers.

On! was sold in approximately 78,000 stores at the end of 2020, up nearly 40% from the third quarter and with the 5 times the store count from the end of 2019. In stores with distribution, on! achieved a retail share of 2.4 percentage points of the old tobacco category in 2020 with significant growth coming in the second half of the year. Helix has strong plans for the year ahead and is focused on removing capacity constraints, reaching its retail distribution targets, building brand equity and converting smokers. We’re confident in the on! proposition and believe its satisfying range of nicotine strengths and flavors and unique packaging position it well for success in the rapidly growing nicotine pouch space.

Moving to e-vapor. We estimate the total category volumes decreased by 10% for the full year. The category continues to undergo a transition period as FDA prepares to make market determinations on the thousands of PMTAs filed by the September 2020 statutory deadline. We continue to believe that e-vapor products can play an important role in tobacco harm reduction and that sustainable e-vapor category will be one that consists solely of FDA authorized products. We believe the categories long term trajectory will be determined by regulatory decisions, legislative and tax policy and innovation that best addresses smoker and vapor preferences.

In the heated tobacco category, PM USA continues to expand IQOS and Marlboro HeatSticks responsibly and in a disciplined manner. PM USA’s 2020 accomplishments included, launching in Charlotte with a more disruptive retail fixture, expanding the retail distribution of HeatSticks to approximately 1,000 total stores, introducing devices into select Charlotte convenience stores, developing an array of new digital tools, including mobile video chat capability which gives PM USA’s customer care experts a virtual option to build connections and support age verified smokers through their conversion journey and communicating with smokers using the FDA authorized reduced exposure claim about the benefits of switching from cigarettes. We’re excited that the FDA has authorized the IQOS 3 device for sale in the US. The new device offers several enhancements compared to the current 2.4 version, including a longer battery life and a faster recharging time. PM USA expects to begin selling the new device shortly and it would be available across all existing retail channels in the Atlanta, Charlotte and Richmond markets. PM USA also recently introduced new packaging for HeatSticks and has renamed the three currently authorized HeatSticks SKUs as Amber, Blue Menthol and Green Menthol. The new packs feature a cleaner look and PM USA believes the naming convention will facilitate HeatStick linage — line extensions in the future should additional variance be authorized by the FDA.

PM USA is focused on expanding the availability and awareness of IQOS, achieving its contractual performance requirements and remains on track with its 2021 plans to expand IQOS and HeatSticks into four new metro markets and surrounding geographies. We believe that PM USA has the right approach to maximize its first mover advantage, while we’re responsibly positioning the US heated tobacco category for long-term growth and profitability.

Let’s now turn to our financial outlook for 2021. Our plans for the year ahead, include accelerating investments in support of our 10-year vision, which we expect to fund through the financial strength of our tobacco businesses. The external environment remains dynamic however, and we’re monitoring various factors including unemployment rates, fiscal stimulus, tobacco consumer dynamics, including stay at home practices, disposable income, purchasing patterns and adoption of non-combustible products, regulatory and legislative developments, the timing and breadth of COVID-19 vaccine deployment and expectations for adjusted earnings contributions from our alcohol assets. Taking these factors into consideration, we expect to deliver 2021 full-year adjusted diluted EPS in a range of $4.49 to $4.62. This range represents an adjusted diluted EPS growth rate of 3% to 6% from a $4.36 base in 2020.

Our 2021 guidance incorporates planned investments to drive smoker conversion to non-combustible products, including continued marketplace investments to expand the availability and awareness of our non-combustible offerings, building an industry-leading consumer engagement system that enhances data collection and insights in support of conversion and increased non-combustible product research and development. We expect our 2021 adjusted EPS growth to come in the last three quarters of the year, primarily due to prior-year comparisons which includes one fewer smokeable products shipping day in the first quarter.

Altria’s tobacco businesses delivered excellent results over the past year and I’d like to thank our employees for their hard work. Their dedication drives our strong performance and it’s their passion and commitment that makes me excited for Altria’s future.

I’ll now turn it over to Sal to provide more detail on the business environment and our financial performance.

Sal Mancuso — Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

Thanks, Billy. Let me begin by providing an update on US Tobacco consumers. Economic conditions remain challenging for consumers in the fourth quarter as unemployment rates remained high and the enhanced benefits from the original pandemic assistance package were fully exhausted. However, we believe, consumers continued their stay at home practices in the fourth quarter contributing to more tobacco usage occasions and higher tobacco discretionary spending. At retail, we estimate that the fourth quarter, the number of tobacco consumer trips to the store was slightly lower than prior levels, but Tobacco expenditures per trip remained elevated versus the year ago period.

Turning now to our businesses. The smokeable products segment delivered excellent financial and marketplace results in 2020. The segment grew full year adjusted OCI by over 10% and expanded its adjusted OCI margins by almost 2 percentage points. The smokeable segment also achieved robust net price realization of 6.7% for the year, with PM USA’s revenue growth management framework continuing to enhance the segment’s top line performance.

Smokeable segment reported domestic cigarette volumes declined by 0.0 — I’m sorry, 0.4% in 2020 versus the prior year. When adjusted for trade inventories, calendar differences and other factors, we estimate that full year segment cigarette volumes declined by 2%. At the industry level, we estimate that full year domestic cigarette volumes were unchanged versus the prior-year after adjusting for the same factors. Looking ahead, we expect 2021 cigarette industry volume trends to be most influenced by smokers stay at home practices, unemployment rates, fiscal stimulus, cross-category movement, the timing and breadth of COVID-19 vaccine deployment and consumer purchasing behavior following the vaccine. Due to the uncertain timing and magnitude of each of these dynamics, we’re not providing a cigarette industry outlook. We believe the degree of cross category movement will be influenced by several factors, including consumer perceptions of the relative risks of non-combustible products compared to cigarettes, FDA determinations on PMTA filings and legislative actions. We will continue to monitor these factors and update you on the pandemic driven in underlying smoker behaviors that we observed in the category.

Turning to marketplace performance. Marlboro’s fourth quarter retail share was 43.3%, up 0.2 share points versus the prior year and unchanged sequentially. Marlboro continue to benefit in the fourth quarter from smoker preferences toward familiar products during disruptive times and continued lower promotional spending among competitive brands versus the first half of 2020. For the full year, Marlboro’s retail share declined 0.3 share points to 43%. Marlboro’s full year share performance was impacted by the movement of older consumers coming back into cigarettes from e-vapor which we observed at the beginning of 2020. This demographic has a greater tendency to purchase discount cigarettes than the category average, which increased discount segment share to start the year. We continue to be pleased with Marlboro’s performance and believe its leading brand equity positions the brand well to deliver on its long-term profit potential. In discount total segment retail share was 24.5% in the fourth quarter unchanged versus the year ago period and up 0.2 share points sequentially. For the full year discount segment retail share increased 0.3 share points to 24.5% driven by the cross category movement observed at the beginning of 2020 in growth in deep discount products.

Moving to cigars Middleton provided a strong contribution to the smokeable segments financial results and continued to successfully navigate the regulatory environment. Reported cigar shipment volumes increased 9% for the year and Black & Mild remained the leading tipped cigar brand. Middleton has also received market orders or exemptions from FDA covering over 97% of its volume.

Turning to non-combustible. We’re very pleased with the performance of the oral tobacco products segment. Segment adjusted OCI increased 7.3% for the year and it maintained its strong adjusted OCI margin of 71.7 percentage points, despite increased investments behind on!. Reported oral tobacco segment volumes increased by 1.2% in 2020 driven by on! oral nicotine pouches. In MST, Copenhagen reported shipment volumes were unchanged versus the prior year. When adjusted for calendar differences, trade inventory movements and other factors, full year oral tobacco segment volumes increased by an estimated 1%. Full year 2020 retail share for the oral tobacco segment was 49.8% down 2.7 percentage points due to the increased adoption of oral nicotine pouches. We remain pleased with the performance of Copenhagen in the MST category and we’re excited about the growth potential of on! as we continue to expand capacity and distribution.

In alcohol, the pandemic negatively impacted the 2020 financial performance of both Ste Michelle and our equity investment in ABI. Ste Michelle’s full year adjusted OCI decreased approximately 30% driven primarily by lower on premise and direct to consumer sales, partially offset by higher pricing. And in beer, we recorded $157 million of adjusted equity earnings in the fourth quarter representing Altria’s share of ABI’s third quarter 2020 results and a decrease of more than 19% from the same period last year. For the full year we’ve recorded $540 million in adjusted equity earnings from ABI, down over 36% from 2019.

In our all other operating category we recorded $172 million in adjusted losses for the year, more than half of which related to non-cash reductions in the estimated residual value of certain assets at Philip Morris Capital Corporation. As of year-end 2020, the net finance assets balance for PMCC was $320 million. We expect to continue reducing this balance in 2021 through rent and asset sales and fully and expect to fully complete the PMCC wind down by the end of 2022.

Moving to capital allocation. Our balance sheet remains strong and our tobacco businesses are highly cash generative. Dividends remain our primary vehicle for returning cash to shareholders. And our long-term objective is a dividend target payout ratio of approximately 80% of adjusted diluted earnings per share. We believe our dividend target payout ratio provides significant shareholder return while allowing for flexibility in our capital allocation. We performed rigorous analysis to determine the best use of excess cash, including evaluating options for reinvesting behind our 10-year vision, refinancing our long-term debt and repurchasing shares.

Yesterday, our Board authorized a new $2 billion share repurchase program, which we expect to complete by June 30, 2022. The new authorization reflects the significant value, the board believes exists in our shares today.

With that we’ll wrap up. And Billy and I will be happy to take your questions. While the calls are being compiled, I’ll remind you that today’s earnings release and our non-GAAP reconciliations are available on altria.com. We’ve also posted our usual quarterly metrics which include pricing, inventory and other items.

Operator, do we have any questions?

We are still processing the Q&A portion of the conference call. We will be updating it as soon as we analyze and process the

con call. Stay tuned here for more updates.