Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
AMD Earnings: Key highlights from Advanced Micro Devices Q1 2021 financial results
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) today reported its first quarter financial results for the period ended March 27, 2021.
Net income for the first quarter was $555 million, or $0.45 per share, compared to net income of $162 million, or $0.14 per share in the first quarter of 2020.
Total revenues increased 93% to $3.44 billion.
Shares up nearly 4% during the after hours following the earnings announcement.
