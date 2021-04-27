AMD Earnings: Key highlights from Advanced Micro Devices Q1 2021 financial results

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) today reported its first quarter financial results for the period ended March 27, 2021.

Net income for the first quarter was $555 million, or $0.45 per share, compared to net income of $162 million, or $0.14 per share in the first quarter of 2020.

Total revenues increased 93% to $3.44 billion.

Shares up nearly 4% during the after hours following the earnings announcement.