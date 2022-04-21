Categories AlphaGraphs, Industrials
American Airlines (AAL) Q1 2022 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
American Airlines Group (NASDAQ: AAL) reported first quarter 2022 earnings results today.
Total revenues were $8.9 billion compared to $4 billion in the same quarter a year ago.
Net loss amounted to $1.6 billion, or $2.52 per share, compared to $1.2 billion, or $1.97 per share, last year. Adjusted net loss was $1.5 billion, or $2.32 per share.
The company expects revenues for the second quarter of 2022 to be 6-8% higher than the second quarter of 2019.
