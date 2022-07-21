Categories AlphaGraphs, Industrials

American Airlines (AAL) Q2 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) reported second quarter 2022 earnings results.

Total operating revenues increased 79.5% year-over-year to $13.4 billion. Revenues were up 12.2% compared to Q2 2019.

Net income amounted to $476 million, or $0.68 per share, compared to $19 million, or $0.03 per share, last year. Adjusted net income totaled $533 million, or $0.76 per share.

The company expects total revenue for the third quarter of 2022 to be up 10-12% versus Q3 2019.

