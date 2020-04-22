AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

AT&T Inc (T) Q1 2020 earnings call dated

Randall L. Stephenson — Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, AT&T Inc.

Thanks, Mike, and good morning, we appreciate everybody joining us this morning. I want to start with a look at how we’re responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. But it’s been a chaotic few weeks for all of us and the COVID pandemic had a significant impact to our first quarter to the tune of $0.05 per share. But if we set the COVID-19 impact aside for a moment, the first quarter was pretty much what we had expected. We expected to produce solid wireless results that would cover the HBO Max investment. The net result would be stable EBITDA and EBITDA margins and that’s exactly what we delivered. John Stephens will explain that wireless EBITDA was up 7% for the quarter and that largely offset the significant investment we made in HBO Max.

So let’s talk about how we’re addressing the COVID-19 situation. We have about half of our employees working from home and this ranges from our frontline customer support teams to our executives. For our folks who cannot work from home because they are on the frontlines providing essential services, we’ve instituted several policies to help keep them safe. Everything from personal protection protocols and equipment to social distancing and additional cleaning, and we gave all our employees four weeks of additional paid excuse time off for a broad range of COVID-related needs.

Turning to our customers, it all begins with the AT&T With the AT&T network; the best and fastest wireless network in the country. We are seeing unprecedented volumes of voice calls, text, and video streaming and our network is performing very well. And FirstNet is doing exactly what it was designed to do, provide critical connectivity to our first responders, healthcare providers, governments, military, police, fire, and EMS. The demand from our FirstNet customers has been tremendous. These first responders are the true heroes and it’s an honor to serve them. We understand that this crisis is putting unexpected financial pressure on many households and small businesses. So, to give them some breathing room, we’ve adopted flexible payment options, waived late fees and overages, and we’ve lifted data caps.

Connectivity is more essential now than ever, and we want to do what we can to help our customers stay connected through this crisis. It’s impossible to overstate the impact of COVID-19 on all of us. I expect it will have long-lasting implications for many things we used to take for granted, like how we congregate, work, travel, and interact. The economic impact has been swift and there is no consensus on how long this downturn lasts. A lot hinges on when and how we open things back up, when do we have sufficient testing and protocols in place, so people feel comfortable returning to work or school or even going shopping.

Bottom line, we have very little visibility into the broader economic situation, which makes it impractical to provide detailed financial guidance at this time. So here’s what we’ve done and what you can expect. As you know, we’ve suspended share retirements. We have a strong cash position, a strong balance sheet, and our core businesses are solid and generating good cash flow. We are sizing our operations to reflect the new economic activity level and we’re leaning into our cost and efficiency initiatives. As a result, you should expect the following: We will continue investing in our critical growth areas like 5G, broadband, and HBO Max. We remain committed to our dividend. In fact, we finished last year with our dividend as a percent of free cash flow a little over 50%, and even with the current economic crisis, we expect the payout ratio in 2020 to be in the 60s and we’re targeting the low-end of that range, which is a very comfortable level for us. And last, we’ll continue to pay down debt and maintain high-quality credit metrics. AT&T has been through a lot of other crises before, and each time, you’ve seen us emerge in a stronger position, and I’m confident we’ll do it again with this one. So, with that, I’m going to turn it over to John Stankey for an operational review. John?

John Stankey — President and Chief Operating Officer, AT&T Inc. and CEO, Warner Media LLC

Thank you, Randall, and good morning, everyone. As Randall said, these are challenging times and I couldn’t be prouder of how our employees have selflessly committed to doing everything they can to keep our society connected, informed, and entertained. For me the highlights of what have been some pretty tough days are the wonderful stories of our employees on the frontline supporting healthcare professionals, enriching lives, and facilitating connections and commerce. This intrinsic tied to the essential functions of everyday life is why I’m heartened by the fact that our core subscription-based businesses, wireless, broadband and enterprise networks, are critical and valued services in these times. They connect to inform and entertain our customers, and for our business, they represent more than 60% of revenues and more than 70% of EBITDA. These businesses have proven to be resilient and they help provide a recurring stream of revenue and solid cash flows, even in times of economic stress. They also provide a foundation that can absorb pressure from the other parts of the business that are facing headwinds because of COVID-19.

In the media business, COVID has impacted us on the theatrical and TV side, with production studios and the theater shut down and less advertising revenues with the postponement or cancellation of sporting events. We also expect our pay TV business to be impacted by the economic headwinds. As you might expect, we’re not backing off our cost and efficiency transformation initiatives that remain largely under our control. If anything, we see this as an opportunity to approach all our businesses differently and better align our work with how COVID has reshaped customer behaviors and the economy.

As I shared previously, we’re working on 10 broad areas of opportunities that we expect will deliver $6 billion in cost savings over the next three years and improve market effectiveness, everything from IT and field operations to call centers and retail distribution. Leaders and teams are in place to work the portfolio of opportunities. We have a solid senior governance structure to guide and resource this work.

Since our last update, I’d like to highlight two initiatives that are now underway to yield over $1 billion in recurring cost improvement and improve our overall customer experience. First is our retail and third-party distribution capabilities. To address our distribution strategy, we’ll be adjusting locations, location size, own versus agency mix, and point of sale support systems and compensation structures. The second initiative is focused on our field operations, which will benefit from our product evolution to customer self-install, the shift of our broadband base to lower-cost fiber, and improve systems and AI capabilities that will reduce truck rolls and eliminate second visits. These efficiencies will enhance our ability to continue to invest in our key growth initiatives.

Our 5G deployment continues, although we continue to navigate workforce and permitting delays. We expect nationwide coverage this summer. We also continue to be opportunistic with our fiber build beyond the 14 million household locations we reach today. HBO Max continues to be a high priority and we are set to launch May 27. We were right about the streaming model on HBO Max. Streaming that appeals to all demographics is in high demand. We’ve announced distribution agreements that cover nearly 50% of the HBO embedded wholesale base and over two-thirds of the retail base with more still to come prior to launch. Now, our technical teams are working to finish the platform that will offer one of the best customer experiences in streaming. We also have great new programs for nearly every key demo, such as Love life with Anna Kendrick, The Not-Too-Late Show With Elmo, the unscripted voguing competition, Legendary, hosted by Dashaun Wesley, and much more. All this paired with the day and date strength the award-winning HBO programing lineup and curated with one of the highest quality TV and film libraries available.

The studios are dark for now, but as soon as we can resume production, we plan to get back where we left off in March with the steady stream of new offerings in the fall and winter. We’re also deepened the planning how priority operations will return to the workplace as we come out of this pandemic. This experience will change many things, including customer behaviors and expectations. We’re evaluating our product distribution strategy, re-looking at volumes and the required support levels we need in a down economy. We’re rethinking our theatrical model and looking for ways to accelerate efforts that are consistent with the rapid changes in consumer behavior from the pandemic. Yesterday’s announcement that we’ll premiere Scoob! direct-to-home for viewing and purchase in the same window, followed by an exclusive streaming premiere on HBO Max is just one example.

From an operations perspective, we weather the front-end of the storm. Now, our focus is on defining and leveraging the new normal across all of our operations. While our subscription model provides important stability in cash flow for us, we continue to work hard in all parts of the business to come out of this crisis stronger than before.

I’d now like to turn it over to John Stephens, who will provide the financial impacts of the COVID- 19. John?

John J. Stephens — Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, AT&T Inc.

Thanks, John. Let’s begin by walking through the expected financial impacts from this pandemic on Slide 5. With the uncertainty caused by COVID and the recovery And the recovery, we have withdrawn all prior financial guidance. No one knows the full duration and magnitude of this situation. We have been running several different stress test scenarios with varying degrees of severity. Through it all, we expect to come through this healthy and expect that our cash flow will allow us to continue to invest in growth areas, to provide ample dividend coverage, and allow us to retire debt. We’ll talk more about that in just a moment, but first there are some short-term and recurring financial impacts we want to discuss.

In Mobility, the most immediate impacts are the reduction of roaming revenues as well as a reduction in late fees. The waiving of late fees is a commitment to our customers during these difficult economic times and roaming should gradually increase as people start to travel more. The first quarter impact of these items was approximately $50 million, with virtually all of it in the second half of March. We’re augmenting our digital sales team to mitigate the impact of store closures on equipment and service revenues, but we’re still forecasting lower wireless gross adds and upgrades. In fact, equipment revenues were down nearly 25% year-over-year in March. As a result of COVID, we anticipate an increase in bad debt expense across the various businesses, and accordingly, have recorded a $250 million incremental reserve in anticipation of that.

In our Entertainment Group, we anticipate increases in premium TV subscriber cord-cutting as well as lower revenues from commercial locations such as hotels, bars, and restaurants. Labor unit costs will increase temporarily from the 20% boost in pay we’re providing our frontline employees.

At WarnerMedia, content production has been placed on hiatus. Theatrical releases have been postponed and we’re seeing lower advertising revenues and lower costs from sports rights. This crisis has shown the value of premium streaming entertainment and we anticipate strong demand for HBO Max when it launches next month. Fiber and broadband are more important than ever and we saw a pickup in demand for both in the quarter. We’re also seeing higher demand for VPN bandwidth and security. We do expect a negative impact on small business, which makes up about 15% of our total business wireline revenues. A detailed schedule of the COVID impacts is included in our investor briefing.

Now, let’s walk through our first quarter highlights on Slide 7. Let’s start with the financial summary. COVID impacted first quarter results, but we expect the full effect to be felt during the second quarter, assuming the U.S. economy and businesses begin to recover in the second half of 2020. For the first quarter, adjusted EPS was $0.84 a share, which includes about $0.05 of COVID impacts. We expect more than half of these impacts will be short-term in nature. Revenues were down from a year ago. COVID and FX had about a $900 million impact on revenues, mostly due to lower advertising from the cancellation of March Madness, as well as lower wireless equipment revenues. Much of this impact was offset by lower expenses. Strong growth in wireless service revenues were offset by reduced video revenues, tough year-over-year theatrical comparisons at Warner Bros., and reduced business and consumer legacy service revenues. At the same time, corresponding expense reductions generally offset the impacts on operating income. In fact, adjusted operating income margins declined by 20 basis points, but were up when excluding COVID impacts.

Our ability to generate cash continues to provide a strong foundation for our capital allocation priorities. Cash from operations came in at $8.9 billion and free cash flow was about $4 billion. The first quarter is typically our lowest free cash flow quarter due to the timing of employee incentive compensation and vendor payments for holiday equipment sales. It also includes about $1 billion of working capital timing items that we expect to balance out later this year. We also saw COVID-related costs that impacted free cash flow. Capex was nearly $5 billion, consistent with last year. Prior to the suspension of share repurchases, we retired about 142 million shares in the quarter and we retired about 200 million shares since the beginning of the fourth quarter last year.

Let’s now look at our segment operating results, starting with our Communications segment on Slide 8. The power of our core business continues to be crucial in these times, and we see the resiliency in our results. In Mobility, service revenue grew by 2.5% in the quarter. EBITDA of $7.8 billion grew by more than $500 million or 7%, and EBITDA margins expanded by 280 basis points. COVID did impact our top line revenue numbers in the quarter by about $200 million due to lower equipment and roaming revenues. Our subscriber counts for wireless, video and broadband this quarter exclude customers who we agreed not to terminate service for non-payment. For reporting purposes, we are treating those subscribers has disconnects. Even with that, our industry-leading network and FirstNet drove postpaid phone net adds of 163,000. Postpaid phone churn was down 6 basis points to 0.86% and our 5G deployment continues. We now cover more than 120 million people in 190 markets, and we expect we’ll be nationwide this summer.

In our Entertainment Group, cash generation remains a focus. We added 209,000 AT&T Fiber subscribers and now serve more than 4 million. We continue to drive ARPU growth in both video and IP broadband. In fact, premium video ARPU was up about 10% as we continue to focus on long-term value customers. We launched AT&T TV nationally late in the quarter and subscriber growth was in line with our expectations even with COVID impacts. Premium video net losses again improved sequentially. Business Wireline performance was solid, with EBITDA and EBITDA margins remaining stable. Revenues were consistent with recent trends as declines in legacy products were partially offset by growth in strategic and managed services. Business Wireline continued to be an effective channel for our Mobility sales. Including wireless, total business revenues grew 1.7%.

Now, let’s move to WarnerMedia and Latin America results, which are on Slide 9. Coming into the quarter, we knew we had tough year-over-year theatrical comparisons and some continuing investment in HBO Max, and the sudden impact of COVID weighed on advertising, specifically around the cancellation of March Madness, and television and theatrical production delays. Altogether, COVID had about a $400 million revenue impact and a $250 million EBITDA impact on the quarter. And HBO Max is launching next month.

Turning to our Latin American operations, Vrio continues to work against economic and foreign exchange headwinds, while Mexico continues to show solid EBITDA improvement. First quarter Mexico EBITDA improved $63 million year-over-year and we expect improvement to continue. And even in this economic environment, Vrio continues to generate positive EBITDA. Now, let’s go to Slide 10 and talk about how we’re effectively managing our capital and liquidity. Even in this economic environment, the Company has a strong cash position, a strong balance sheet, and substantial liquidity. We plan for scenarios such as this. While none of us can predict exactly what is going to happen in the remainder of the year, we do know the work we’ve done over the last few years has put us in a strong position to deal with a wide range of macroeconomic outcomes. We’ve reduced debt and restructuring of our debt towers, derisked our pension plan assets, and sold non-strategic assets. We expect free cash flow after dividends After dividends and cash on hand to more than cover our debt maturities this year and through 2023, even in this current economic environment. And we expect to be able to do that even if we choose not to excess debt markets, while still investing in our key capital projects.

We continue to take a prudent approach and we have a lot of levers we can pull to optimize our capital structure. In April, we took on a $5.5 billion term loan agreement at competitive rates to provide additional flexibility. And our revolver is in place like it always has been. We have a long history of not on this facility and we have no plans to do it now, but this is a $15 billion facility, which provides us significant financial flexibility. Adding to our financial strength are proceeds from asset sales. We expect to close about $2 billion in sales from CME, real estate, and tower monetizations this year, and you should expect us to continue exploring other opportunities. We expect the sale of our Puerto Rico wireless operations to close in the second half of 2020. Our strong balance sheet allows us to remain focused on our capital allocation priorities and we remain committed to investing in growth opportunities for the business now and in the future, returning value to shareholders through dividends, and paying down debt. Mike, that’s our presentation. We’re now ready for the Q&A.

Questions and Answers:

