AT&T, Inc. (T) Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcript
T Earnings Call - Preliminary Transcript
AT&T, Inc. (NYSE: T) Q4 2020 earnings call dated Jan. 27, 2021
Presentation:
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to the AT&T 4Q20 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] And as a reminder, this conference is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Amir Rozwadowski, Senior Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Amir Rozwadowski — Senior Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations
Thank you and good morning, everyone. Welcome to our fourth quarter call. I’m Amir Rozwadowski, Head of Investor Relations for AT&T. Joining me on the call today are John Stankey, our CEO; and John Stephens, our Chief Financial Officer.
Before we begin, I need to call your attention to our Safe Harbor statement, which says that some of our comments today may be forward-looking. As such, they’re subject to risks and uncertainties. Results may differ materially and additional information is available on the Investor Relations website. And as always, our earnings materials are on our website.
I also want to remind you that we continue to be in the quiet period for the FCC Spectrum Auction 107, so, unfortunately, we can’t answer your questions about that today.
With that, I’ll turn the call over to John Stankey. John?
John Stankey — Chief Executive Officer
Good morning, everyone. Happy New Year to all of you and I hope this moment finds you all in good health.
With that, let’s go ahead and get started on Slide 3. There are a lot of words to describe 2020, most of which wouldn’t be nice to say in public, but when I look at how we executed on our priorities in the midst of this pandemic, I keep coming back to one word and that’s resilient. We added 1.5 million postpaid phones during the year; our most net adds in a decade and our highest value of subscribers. We reduced churn, streamlined operations and have the nation’s fastest wireless network. For the second year in a row, we added more than 1 million fiber subscribers as customers moved to our higher speed services.
