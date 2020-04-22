Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
A visual representation of AT&T (T) Q1 2020 earnings results
AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) reported its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 today.
AT&T posted a 12% increase in earnings for the first quarter of 2020 helped by growths in revenues from domestic wireless services and strategic and managed business services. However, the company saw declines in revenues from WarnerMedia, domestic video, legacy wireline services, domestic wireless equipment, and Vrio.
The company did not adjust for COVID-19 costs of about $0.05 in the quarter, with more than half of those costs expected to have only short-term impacts. Due to the lack of visibility related to COVID-19 pandemic and recovery, the company has withdrawn financial guidance at this time.
Past Performance
Most Popular
A quick look at the Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Q1 2020 Earnings Results
Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) reported revenue of $1.4 billion, up 7.8% year-over-year. Net income was $76.4 million, or $2.70 per diluted share compared to $88.1 million, or $3.13 per
Domino’s Pizza (DPZ): Should you buy ahead of earnings?
Photo by Vishu Gowda on Unsplash The number of coronavirus patients across the world has crossed 2.5 million, which represents 0.03% of the world population. A good portion of the
Intel (INTC) Q1 Earnings Preview: Chipmaker appears mostly unaffected by COVID-19
The impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the highly cyclical semiconductor industry is yet to be fully assessed even as the shutdown is having a devastating impact on businesses. Intel