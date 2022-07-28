Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Health Care
Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Q2 2022 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Adjusts 2022 GAAP EPS Guidance; Reaffirms Non-GAAP EPS Guidance
Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) reported second quarter 2022 earnings results today.
Total revenue grew 2% year-over-year to $11.9 billion.
Net earnings attributable to BMY shareholders stood at $1.4 billion, or $0.66 per share vs. $1.1 billion, or $0.47 per share for the same period a year ago.
