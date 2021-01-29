Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) Q4 2020 earnings call dated

Presentation:

Jennifer K. Driscoll — Director – Investor Relations

Thank you, Jason. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Caterpillar’s fourth quarter 2020 earnings call.

Joining me this morning are Jim Umpleby, Chairman of the Board and CEO; Andrew Bonfield, Chief Financial Officer; Kyle Epley, Vice President of the Global Finance Services Division; and Rob Rengel, Senior IR Manager.

The forward-looking statements we make today are subject to risks and uncertainties. We'll also make assumptions that could cause our actual results to be different than the information we're sharing with you on this call. Please refer to our recent SEC filings and the forward-looking statements reminder in the news release for details on factors that, individually or in aggregate, could cause our actual results to vary materially from our forecast.

Today we're reporting profit per share of $1.42 for the quarter and $5.46 for the year.

We're showing adjusted profit per share in addition to our U.S. GAAP results. Our adjusted profit per share of $2.12 for the fourth quarter excluded remeasurement losses of $0.63 per share, resulting from the settlements of pension and other post-retirement obligations. It also excluded restructuring expenses of $0.07 per share which Andrew will discuss.

For the full year, adjusted profit per share of $6.56, excluded $0.55 per share, resulting from the settlements of pension and other post retirement benefit obligations and $0.55 per share in restructuring expenses.

Now with that, let’s flip to Slide 3 and turn the call over to our Chairman and CEO, Jim Umpleby. Jim?

Jim Umpleby — Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Jennifer, and thanks everyone for joining the call. I’d like to start by thanking our global team for their resilience and performance during 2020, a year of unprecedented challenges. The Caterpillar team continue to provide the essential products and services that enabled our customers to support society during the pandemic. In this difficult environment, we leveraged our strong safety culture and had the best year on record for employee safety. Our employees’ generous contributions and volunteerism are also notable. We had a record level of support for worldwide relief efforts in 2020 through the Caterpillar Foundation. Before turning over the call to Andrew for a detailed review of our results, I plan to briefly cover the following topics this morning. I’ll share my perspectives on Cat’s fourth quarter results. I’ll then provide comments on our performance for the full year, followed by some high level thoughts about 2021. I’ll close by highlighting several ways we’re advancing our strategy.

Starting on Slide 4, I’ll recap fourth quarter results versus a year ago. Sales and revenues of $11.2 billion decreased 15% about as we expected. Lower sales volume drove the decline reflecting lower end user demand and reductions in dealer inventory. Dealers decreased their inventories by $1.1 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020 roughly $400 million more than we expected.

For the full year, dealers reduced their inventories by $2.9 billion. This positions us well to produce closer to demand in 2021, which was our goal when we introduced our enhanced S&OP process. Fourth quarter sales to users declined by 10% versus the previous year.

Sales to users for both construction and mining equipment were better than we expected. While fourth quarter 2020 operating margins declined year-on-year, they improved by 230 basis points versus the third quarter. At 12.3%, they were better than we expected, reflecting better operational performance. Restructuring expense was lower than we expected, as was the effective tax rate. Profit per share in the fourth quarter was $1.42. Adjusted profit per share was $2.12. Regarding our full year results on Slide 5, we said at the start of the pandemic, it would be challenging to achieve the operating margin target we communicated during our 2019 Investor Day, due to the impact of COVID-19 on our operations and supply chain as well as our intent to continue investing in new products and services to drive long-term profitable growth.