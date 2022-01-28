Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials
Caterpillar stock remains weak despite Q4 earnings beat
Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) reported fourth-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular market hours on Friday. The industrial giant reported Q4 revenue of $13.8 billion, up 23% year-over-year and higher than the Wall Street projection. Net income of $2.69 per share was also above the target that analysts had anticipated.
CAT shares were down almost 1% immediately following the announcement. The stock has gained 15% over the trailing 12 months.
Looking forward to listening to management / analyst comments on the results? Stay tuned here for Caterpillar Q4 earnings call transcript
