Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Earnings: 2Q21 Key Numbers

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) reported second quarter 2021 earnings results today.

Total revenues increased 38.7% year-over-year to $1.9 billion. Comparable restaurant sales increased 31.2%.

GAAP net income was $188 million, or $6.60 per share, compared to $8.2 million, or $0.29 per share, in the year-ago period. Adjusted net income was $212.8 million, or $7.46 per share.

For the third quarter of 2021, Chipotle expects comparable restaurant sales growth to be in the low to mid double-digits range.

