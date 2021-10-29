Categories Consumer, Earnings Call Transcripts, Preliminary Transcripts

Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

CL Earnings Call - Preliminary Transcript

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) Q3 2021 earnings call dated Oct. 29, 2021

Presentation:

Operator

Good day and welcome to today’s Colgate-Palmolive Company Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. This call is being recorded and is being simulcast live at www.colgatepalmolive.com.

Now, for opening remarks, I would like to turn the call over to Chief Investor Relations Officer, John Faucher. Please go ahead, John.

To read the full story, subscribe to AlphaStreet's FREE membership.

Join Now

Why FREE membership?

  • It allows you to highlight any particular content/data in the earnings call transcripts, add your insights, and share it seamlessly within your community
  • You can access preliminary earnings call transcripts during the the call, that is, in real time!
  • Track your favorite stocks and receive customized email alerts in your Inbox to keep you updated about any information regarding them

Already a member? Sign In now

Disclaimer

This transcript is produced by AlphaStreet, Inc. While we strive to produce the best transcripts, it may contain misspellings and other inaccuracies. This transcript is provided as is without express or implied warranties of any kind. As with all our articles, AlphaStreet, Inc. does not assume any responsibility for your use of this content, and we strongly encourage you to do your own research, including listening to the call yourself and reading the company’s SEC filings. Neither the information nor any opinion expressed in this transcript constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of securities or commodities. Any opinion expressed in the transcript does not necessarily reflect the views of AlphaStreet, Inc.

© COPYRIGHT 2021, AlphaStreet, Inc. All rights reserved. Any reproduction, redistribution or retransmission is expressly prohibited.

Most Popular

Earnings: Apple (AAPL) Q4 revenue jumps 29% on strong iPhone sales but misses estimates

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) on Thursday reported strong revenue and earnings growth for the fourth quarter of 2021, driven by impressive sales of iPhone, the company’s flagship product that accounts

AMZN Earnings: All you need to know about Amazon’s Q3 2021 earnings results

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) reported third quarter 2021 earnings results today. Net sales increased 15% year-over-year to $110.8 billion. Net income decreased to $3.2 billion, or $6.12 per share, compared

Starbucks stock dips on lacklustre revenue growth in Q4: Infographic

Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ: SBUX) reported fourth-quarter 2021 financial results after the regular market hours on Thursday. The coffee chain reported Q4 revenue of $8.1 billion, up 31% year-over-year, but lower

Tags

Consumer DefensiveHousehold & Personal Products

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top