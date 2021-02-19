Deere & Co exceeds analysts consensus in Q1: Infographic

Deere and Company (NYSE: DE) reported first-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular trading hours on Friday.

The agricultural machinery manufacturer, reported a 19% increase in Q1 revenue to $9.11 billion, surpassing the analysts’ estimate.

The company reported a net income of $1.2 billion or $3.87 per share, compared to $517 million or $1.63 per share of the first quarter in 2020.