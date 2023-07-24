Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) Q2 2023 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Revenue decreased 3.8% year-over-year to $1.02 billion.

Net income was $109.3 million, or $3.08 per share, compared to $102.4 million, or $2.82 per share, last year.

The company had global net store growth of 197 stores in Q2, comprised of 27 net US store openings and 170 net international store openings.

On July 20, 2023, the Board of Directors declared a $1.21 per share quarterly dividend on its outstanding common stock for shareholders of record as of September 15, 2023, payable on September 29, 2023.

