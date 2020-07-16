Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) reported a sharp increase in second-quarter earnings, which also topped analysts’ forecast. The company’s stock gained early Thursday following the announcement.

Net income was $118.7 million or $2.99 per share in the second quarter, compared to $92.4 million or $2.19 per share in the same period of last year.

Revenues moved up 13.4% annually to $920 million during the three-month period, aided by higher global retail sales resulting from U.S. same-store sales growth and an increase in store counts. The top-line also exceeded Wall Street’s prediction.

(this story wil be updated soon with infographic)