Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) reported a sharp increase in second-quarter earnings, which also topped analysts’ forecast. The company’s stock gained early Thursday following the announcement.
Net income was $118.7 million or $2.99 per share in the second quarter, compared to $92.4 million or $2.19 per share in the same period of last year.
Looking forward to listening to management/analysts’ comments on Q2 results? Stay tuned here for Domino’s Q2 2020 earnings call transcript
Revenues moved up 13.4% annually to $920 million during the three-month period, aided by higher global retail sales resulting from U.S. same-store sales growth and an increase in store counts. The top-line also exceeded Wall Street’s prediction.
