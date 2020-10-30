Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
Infographic: Highlights of Altria Group’s (MO) Q3 earnings report
Tobacco giant Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE: MO) reported stronger-than-expected earnings and revenues for the third quarter of 2020. The company also issued earnings guidance for fiscal 2020. The stock gained modestly on Friday morning, after closing the previous session higher.
The company posted adjusted earnings of $1.19 per share for the September-quarter, unchanged from the prior-year period but slightly above analysts’ estimates. On an unadjusted basis, it was a net loss of $951 million or $0.51 per share, narrower than the $2.6 billion or $1.39 per share loss reported last year.
Revenues increased 3.9% annually to $7.12 billion in the third quarter of 2020, far exceeding the consensus forecast.
Read management/analysts’ comments on Altria’s Q3 results
“In the third quarter, our tobacco businesses delivered strong financial performance once again and we continued to make progress against our 10-year Vision,” said Altria’s CEO Billy Gifford.
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
Starbucks (SBUX) stock falls after Q4 earnings
Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) reported fourth-quarter 2020 financial results after the closing bell on Thursday. The coffee chain reported an 8% decline in Q4 revenues to $6.20 billion, which was better
Facebook reports stellar results in Q3
Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) reported third-quarter 2020 financial results after the closing bell on Thursday. The social media giant reported a 22% spike in Q3 revenue to $21.47 billion, which was
AMZN Earnings: All you need to know about Amazon Q3 2020 earnings results
Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) reported third quarter 2020 earnings results today. Net sales increased 37% year-over-year to $96.1 billion. Net income increased to $6.3 billion, or $12.37 per share, from