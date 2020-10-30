Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings

Infographic: Highlights of Altria Group’s (MO) Q3 earnings report

Tobacco giant Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE: MO) reported stronger-than-expected earnings and revenues for the third quarter of 2020. The company also issued earnings guidance for fiscal 2020. The stock gained modestly on Friday morning, after closing the previous session higher.

Altria Group's Q3 earnings infographic

The company posted adjusted earnings of $1.19 per share for the September-quarter, unchanged from the prior-year period but slightly above analysts’ estimates. On an unadjusted basis, it was a net loss of $951 million or $0.51 per share, narrower than the $2.6 billion or $1.39 per share loss reported last year.

Revenues increased 3.9% annually to $7.12 billion in the third quarter of 2020, far exceeding the consensus forecast.

Read management/analysts’ comments on Altria’s Q3 results

“In the third quarter, our tobacco businesses delivered strong financial performance once again and we continued to make progress against our 10-year Vision,” said Altria’s CEO Billy Gifford.

Altria Group Q2 2020 Earnings AlphaGraph
  • Altria Group (MO) Q1 2020 Earnings Infograph
  • Altria Group Q3 2019 earnings results.
  • Altria Group (MO) Q2 2019 earnings results

Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!

Most Popular

Starbucks (SBUX) stock falls after Q4 earnings

Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) reported fourth-quarter 2020 financial results after the closing bell on Thursday. The coffee chain reported an 8% decline in Q4 revenues to $6.20 billion, which was better

Facebook reports stellar results in Q3

Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) reported third-quarter 2020 financial results after the closing bell on Thursday. The social media giant reported a 22% spike in Q3 revenue to $21.47 billion, which was

AMZN Earnings: All you need to know about Amazon Q3 2020 earnings results

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) reported third quarter 2020 earnings results today. Net sales increased 37% year-over-year to $96.1 billion. Net income increased to $6.3 billion, or $12.37 per share, from

Tags

Consumertobacco

Related Articles

Top