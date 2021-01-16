While the markets got a boost a couple of weeks ago after Congress passed the new stimulus bill, investors seem to have adopted a cautious stance as details of the relief package is yet to be known. Though Dow Jones Industrial Average continued the rally early this week, it pared a part of the gains and slipped below the 31,000-mark on Thursday. The S&P 500 Index shed 22 points in the last session after witnessing volatility in in the early days of the week.
Leading banks Citigroup, Inc. and JPMorgan Chase reported their financial results on Friday, heralding the bank earnings season. Goldman Sachs also published its quarterly earnings in the pre-market hours. Earlier, Delta Air Lines and software giant Infosys released their latest numbers on Wednesday and Tuesday, respectively.
More bank earnings are expected next week, as the season picks up momentum, including Bank of America Corp. and Goldman Sachs – on January 19. On the same day, Netflix is expected to report earnings after the closing hours. Later, Morgan Stanley and Seagate will be reporting their latest numbers on January 20 and 21, respectively.
Key Earnings Results to Watch
Tuesday: Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, Netflix, Halliburton, Logitech International, and PetMed Express
Wednesday: US Bancorp, Alcoa Corporation, Bank of New York Mellon Corp, Procter & Gamble, Morgan Stanley, and UnitedHealth Group
Thursday: Discover Financial Services, Baker Hughes, United Airlines Holdings, Intuitive Surgical, IBM, Cyient, Intel Corp and Seagate Technology
Friday: PPG Industries, Schlumberger, Kansas City Southern, AllyFinancial, and HuntingtonBancshares
Key Corporate Conferences to Watch
Key US Economic Events
Looking Back
The following are notable companies which have reported their earnings last week. In case if you have missed to catch up on their performance, click the respective links to skim through the transcripts to glean more insights.
Carnival Corp.
EXFO Inc.
KB Home
Wipro
Infosys Limited
Taiwan Semiconductor
BlackRock Inc.
Aphria
Delta Air Lines Inc.
JPMorgan Chase
Citigroup
Wells Fargo
