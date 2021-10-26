Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, LATEST, Other Industries

Earnings: JetBlue (JBLU) Q3 loss narrows on strong revenue growth; beats view

JetBlue Airways Corp. (NASDAQ: JBLU) reported a sharp increase in third-quarter revenues, reflecting the resumption of flight operations even as the market-reopening gathers momentum. As a result, net loss narrowed and beat the estimates.

The company reported a net loss of $0.12 per share for the September quarter, on an adjusted basis, which is narrower than the loss analysts had forecast. On an unadjusted basis, it was a net profit of $130 million or $0.40 per share, compared to a loss of $393 million or $1.44 per share in the third quarter of 2020.

Third-quarter 2021 revenues increased multifold year-over-year to $1.97 billion and topped expectations.

“We believe that demand is once again poised to re-accelerate into the peak holiday periods and beyond as people continue to adjust to a new normal. We are marching towards a full recovery and a return to sustained profitability, with margin as our north star,” said Robin Hayes, JetBlue’s chief executive officer.

Shares of JetBlue made modest gains in pre-market trading on Tuesday following the earnings announcement, after closing the previous session higher. In the past six months, the stock lost about 28%.

