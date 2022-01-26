Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials
Earnings: Tesla (TSLA) Q4 2021 results beat estimates amid record deliveries
Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) on Wednesday said its fourth-quarter earnings rose sharply and topped expectations. Driving the bottom-line growth, revenues rose 65% and came in above analysts’ forecast.
Revenues of the Austin-based electric car maker advanced 65% year-over-year to $17.7 billion during the three-month period, which is well above the estimates. The company produced a total of 305,840 vehicles and delivered a record 308,650 units, mainly comprising the Model-3 and Model-Y variants.
Earnings, excluding one-off items, climbed to $2.54 per share in the fourth quarter from $0.80 per share a year earlier. Experts were looking for slower growth. Unadjusted net income moved up to $2.32 billion or $2.05 per share from $270 million or $0.24 per share in the fourth quarter of 2020.
Read management/analysts’ comments on Tesla’s Q4 report
TSLA’s market value more than doubled in the past twelve months. The stock closed Wednesday’s regular trading higher but declined in the extended session soon after the announcement.
Prior Performance
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Stocks you may like:
International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) Stock
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Most Popular
Microsoft (MSFT) Q2 revenue up 20%, earnings beat estimates
Software giant Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) on Tuesday reported higher revenues and earnings for the second quarter of 2022. The results also topped expectations. At $51.7 billion, second-quarter revenues were
NFLX Stock: What the slowdown in subscriber growth means for Netflix
When online platforms thrived on the unusually strong traffic growth during the shutdown, as home-bound people turned to video-streaming and gaming sites, there was speculation that the trend might reverse
FAST Stock: Fastenal’s long-term prospects intact. Should you invest now?
Production disruption and logistics issues continue to have a crippling effect on the industrial sector but the performance of companies, in general, has been mixed so far. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: