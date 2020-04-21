Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB): Q1 2020 Earnings Infographic

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) on Tuesday reported its first-quarter 2020 financial results. The company reported GAAP EPS of 4 cents per share, which included a negative $0.64 impact from one-off items. Excluding this impact, the bottom-line was better than the street estimate.
Total revenue of $1.9 billion also narrowly above the consensus. FITB shares were up 0.12% during pre-market trading hours. The stock has fallen 46% since the beginning of this year.
