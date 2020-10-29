Ford Motor Company (F) Q3 2020 Earnings Call

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) Q3 2020 earnings call dated Oct. 28, 2020
Corporate Participants:
Lynn Antipas Tyson — Executive Director, Investor Relations
James D. Farley — Chief Executive Officer
John Lawler — Chief Financial Officer
Marion Harris — President and Chief Executive Officer, Ford Motor Credit Company
Analysts:
John Murphy — Bank of America – Merrill Lynch — Analyst
Rod Lache — Wolfe Research — Analyst
Emmanuel Rosner — Deutsche Bank Research — Analyst
Adam Jonas — Morgan Stanley — Analyst
Ryan Brinkman — JP Morgan — Analyst
Mark Delaney — Goldman Sachs — Analyst
Brian Johnson — Barclays — Analyst
Dan Levy — Credit Suisse — Analyst
Joseph Spak — RBC Capital Markets — Analyst
Read the full earnings call transcript here .
____
Most Popular
Moderna reports higher earnings, wider loss in Q3
Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) reported third-quarter 2020 financial results before the opening bell on Thursday. The frontrunner in COVID vaccine research reported Q3 revenue of $157.9 million, which was well
Infographic: Shopify (SHOP) Q3 revenue nearly doubles; earnings beat
E-commerce firm Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) reported a sharp increase in revenues for the third quarter of 2020. The results also came in above the market’s estimates, driving the company’s
Key highlights from Spotify (SPOT) Q3 2020 earnings results
Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) reported third quarter 2020 earnings results today. Total revenue grew 14% year-over-year to EUR1.97 billion. Net loss attributable to owners of the parent was $101