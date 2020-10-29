Categories Earnings Calls, Industrials

Ford Motor Company (F) Q3 2020 Earnings Call

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) Q3 2020 earnings call dated Oct. 28, 2020 

Corporate Participants:

Lynn Antipas Tyson — Executive Director, Investor Relations

James D. Farley — Chief Executive Officer

John Lawler — Chief Financial Officer

Marion Harris — President and Chief Executive Officer, Ford Motor Credit Company

Analysts:

John Murphy — Bank of America – Merrill Lynch — Analyst

Rod Lache — Wolfe Research — Analyst

Emmanuel Rosner — Deutsche Bank Research — Analyst

Adam Jonas — Morgan Stanley — Analyst

Ryan Brinkman — JP Morgan — Analyst

Mark Delaney — Goldman Sachs — Analyst

Brian Johnson — Barclays — Analyst

Dan Levy — Credit Suisse — Analyst

Joseph Spak — RBC Capital Markets — Analyst

Read the full earnings call transcript here .

____

Also Read:  Earnings: J.B. Hunt (JBHT) Q3 profit rises on higher revenues; beats Street view

Most Popular

Moderna reports higher earnings, wider loss in Q3

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) reported third-quarter 2020 financial results before the opening bell on Thursday. The frontrunner in COVID vaccine research reported Q3 revenue of $157.9 million, which was well

Infographic: Shopify (SHOP) Q3 revenue nearly doubles; earnings beat

E-commerce firm Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) reported a sharp increase in revenues for the third quarter of 2020. The results also came in above the market’s estimates, driving the company’s

Key highlights from Spotify (SPOT) Q3 2020 earnings results

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) reported third quarter 2020 earnings results today. Total revenue grew 14% year-over-year to EUR1.97 billion. Net loss attributable to owners of the parent was $101

Listen On

Tags

Automobile

Related Articles

Top