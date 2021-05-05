General Motors (GM) posts Q1 2021 earnings

General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) reported its first-quarter financial results today before the opening bell.

The company had a revenue of $32.5 billion, which was lower than what analysts expected.

Net income was $3 billion, or $2.03 per share, compared to $294 million or $0.17 per share in the first quarter of 2020.

First-quarter adjusted earnings climbed to $2.25 per share from $0.62 per share in the year-ago quarter and far exceeded the forecast.