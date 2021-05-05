Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, LATEST, Other Industries
General Motors (GM) posts Q1 2021 earnings
General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) reported its first-quarter financial results today before the opening bell.
The company had a revenue of $32.5 billion, which was lower than what analysts expected.
Net income was $3 billion, or $2.03 per share, compared to $294 million or $0.17 per share in the first quarter of 2020.
First-quarter adjusted earnings climbed to $2.25 per share from $0.62 per share in the year-ago quarter and far exceeded the forecast.
Most Popular
Earnings calendar for the week of May 3
Leading stock indexes retreated after gaining mid-week when Wall Street biggies like Apple and Amazon reported impressive quarterly numbers. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 190 early Friday, while
How did the first quarter of 2021 turn out for the airline industry?
The airlines sector was severely impacted by the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. A year later, the industry is still limping its way to a recovery. In
Amazon (AMZN) fine-tunes growth strategy to stay in the fast lane
The company that witnessed the strongest growth during the pandemic is probably Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), which went into overdrive when the crisis triggered an online shopping boom. Taking a